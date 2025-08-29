By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 22 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy

In a major move towards a innovative economy, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has ordered all entities under its regulation to adopt digital payment systems by October 31, 2025. The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen transparency, improve customer convenience, and expand digital financial inclusion.

According to OGRA’s directive, oil marketing companies (OMCs), gas utilities, CNG stations, LPG and LNG operators, refineries, and lubricant marketers must provide and display digital payment options, particularly the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR Code. The authority made it clear that no outlet will be allowed to refuse customers opting for digital transactions.

This decision is expected to reduce cash dependency, curb financial leakages, and promote efficiency across the energy supply chain. To ensure compliance, companies have been instructed to coordinate with banks, microfinance institutions, and electronic money institutions to obtain free Raast QR codes for timely implementation.

Experts say the reform will not only support Pakistan’s digital economy vision but also address long-standing challenges in the energy sector, including weak payment infrastructure, lack of digital adoption in remote areas, and rising operational costs. If effectively implemented, OGRA’s directive could serve as a benchmark for digitisation across other regulated industries.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

National Incubation Center Lahore Cohort 2 Kicks Off With Promising New Startups
NIC Karachi Cohort 14 Rs. 5M Startup Grant Announced
Nadra
Punjab Floods Force NADRA to Temporarily Shut Service Centers
NADRA App Feature Raises Eyebrows Over Death ID Cancellation
NADRA Pulls ‘Self-Report Death’ Feature from PakID App After Backlash
Google
Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards to Android
Petrol Prices Likely To Drop In Early September
Petrol Prices Likely to Drop in Early September
Promptlock First Ever Ai Powered Ransomware Emerges
PromptLock: First Ever AI-Powered Ransomware Emerges
Secp Sbp Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
SECP, SBP Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation
Anthropic Warns Of Surge In Ai Powered Cybercrime
Anthropic Warns of Surge in AI-Powered Cybercrime
Apple iOS 26
Apple iOS 26 Beta 5 Is Almost Here, Eligible iPhones You Need to Know About