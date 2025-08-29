In a major move towards a innovative economy, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has ordered all entities under its regulation to adopt digital payment systems by October 31, 2025. The initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to strengthen transparency, improve customer convenience, and expand digital financial inclusion.

According to OGRA’s directive, oil marketing companies (OMCs), gas utilities, CNG stations, LPG and LNG operators, refineries, and lubricant marketers must provide and display digital payment options, particularly the State Bank of Pakistan’s Raast QR Code. The authority made it clear that no outlet will be allowed to refuse customers opting for digital transactions.

This decision is expected to reduce cash dependency, curb financial leakages, and promote efficiency across the energy supply chain. To ensure compliance, companies have been instructed to coordinate with banks, microfinance institutions, and electronic money institutions to obtain free Raast QR codes for timely implementation.

Experts say the reform will not only support Pakistan’s digital economy vision but also address long-standing challenges in the energy sector, including weak payment infrastructure, lack of digital adoption in remote areas, and rising operational costs. If effectively implemented, OGRA’s directive could serve as a benchmark for digitisation across other regulated industries.