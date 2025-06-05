Operation Grey Revvs Up Against Major Scam Call Centers In Pakistan

Authorities have launched a major crackdown on scam call centers across Pakistan. The operation, dubbed Operation Grey, aims to dismantle large-scale networks involved in fraudulent activities.







The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) are leading the campaign. They are working closely with law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Operation Grey: A Nationwide Crackdown

Officials say these scam centers target people inside and outside Pakistan. Their schemes include fake investment opportunities, impersonation frauds, and tech support scams.

FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jehangir confirmed the raids. He said the teams have already shut down several centers in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi. More operations are underway.







The FIA has also arrested several individuals linked to the scams. Investigations are ongoing to track down their associates.

PTA Helps Block Illegal Numbers

The PTA played a key role in identifying suspicious phone numbers. These were used by fraudsters to impersonate government officials, bank employees, and foreign entities.

So far, the PTA has blocked hundreds of illegal numbers. The agency continues to monitor telecom traffic to detect and report abnormal activity.

A PTA spokesperson said, “We are committed to stopping misuse of communication networks. Anyone using SIMs or IPs for fraud will face consequences.”

Operation Grey: International Cooperation Begins

Several of these call centers scammed people in foreign countries. This has drawn international attention. According to officials, Pakistan is now working with Interpol and foreign cybercrime units to trace cross-border networks.

The government has also promised to enhance digital forensics and cyber laws. New legislation may allow faster takedowns and stricter penalties.

Public Awareness Is Key

Authorities have urged citizens to stay alert. They advise people not to share personal data over the phone or fall for promises of easy money.

The FIA has also launched a helpline and reporting portal. Victims can file complaints and help trace scammers.

Cybersecurity experts welcomed the move. They said the crackdown was long overdue and could restore public trust in digital systems.