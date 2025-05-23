Pak Crypto Council CEO Discusses Regulatory Future with Pakistan Army Chief

In a significant move towards a digital future, Pakistan is aligning itself with global trends by exploring the transformative potential of crypto and AI in Pakistan. Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir recently met with Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), at General Headquarters (GHQ) to discuss how blockchain, cryptocurrency, and artificial intelligence can help shape Pakistan’s economy and empower its youth.







During the high-level meeting, Bilal Bin Saqib emphasized that the PCC is focused on ensuring Pakistan’s youth are not left behind in the global tech race. He stated:

“The Pakistan Crypto Council exists because our youth demand a seat at the global tech table. We are building for a generation that sees digital finance, decentralisation, and AI not as threats, but as opportunities to lead, innovate, and uplift the nation.”

He updated the Chief on PCC’s progress, highlighting partnerships with international tech leaders, including Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Bilal also outlined the council’s initiatives with global regulators and its ongoing investment in training Pakistan’s young tech talent, reiterating the goal of establishing Pakistan as a global tech hub.

Pakistan Moves to Regulate Digital Assets with PDAA

As part of these efforts, the Ministry of Finance has approved the formation of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), a new body aimed at regulating digital assets such as cryptocurrencies. The PDAA will help shape the country’s virtual economy and provide legal clarity for investors and innovators working with digital finance.







Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb commented on the development, saying:

“Pakistan stands at the threshold of a digital transformation. With the establishment of the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), we are committed to creating a secure, innovative, and inclusive ecosystem for virtual assets.”

He added that the vision is to position Pakistan as a regional leader in blockchain regulation, digital finance, and responsible innovation that supports the nation’s youth and attracts global investment.

The PDAA is set to oversee Pakistan’s $300 billion informal crypto market, manage the tokenisation of government assets and debt, encourage Bitcoin mining using surplus electricity, and foster responsible blockchain innovation. As part of its strategy, Pakistan also aims to channel excess electricity into powering Bitcoin mining farms and AI data centers, transforming the country into a regional digital powerhouse.

The timing of these developments is key. Bilal Bin Saqib is set to attend the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas, where he will speak alongside global crypto and AI leaders, including U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy. The event will also see participation from key members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

Bilal expressed optimism about the future, stating:

“With the support of national leadership, we are now moving decisively. Pakistan’s youth are not just future participants—they are today’s drivers of change. Our mission is to give them the tools, education, and platforms to lead globally.”

Pakistan currently ranks among the top five countries for crypto adoption, with over 50 million users. With 70% of the population under the age of 30 and more than 50,000 IT graduates entering the workforce each year, the country has a promising foundation to lead in crypto and AI in Pakistan and define the region’s digital future.