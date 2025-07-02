In a major shift after five years, Pakistan airport cargo fees have been significantly increased nationwide, with some tariffs skyrocketing by as much as 100 times to keep pace with rising operational costs.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) issued an official notification early Wednesday, announcing that the new tariff structure for cargo handling services took effect from July 1. This marks the first comprehensive revision of cargo rates in half a decade, approved by PAA’s executive committee to better align fees with the actual expenses of running airport operations.

According to the updated schedule, the cost of transporting pet birds has risen by 50%, moving from Rs200 to Rs300 per kilogram. Meanwhile, the charges for shipping betel leaves have doubled, now standing at Rs70 per kilogram compared to the previous Rs35. General cargo isn’t spared either; its fees have jumped by 25%, increasing from Rs100 to Rs125 per kilogram. The revised Pakistan airport cargo fees also cover other categories such as pet animals like cats and dogs, alongside various items classified under general cargo.

PAA officials defended the sharp hikes, pointing to a prolonged freeze on tariffs despite consistent increases in the costs associated with airport services. They argue that the adjustments were long overdue to sustain quality and efficiency across the country’s airports.

Established in August 2024 as an autonomous body under Section 3 of the Pakistan Airports Authority Act, the PAA is tasked with overseeing the development and streamlined management of airports and air transport services across Pakistan.

By updating Pakistan airport cargo fees, the authority aims to maintain financial viability and continue providing high-standard services in line with growing operational demands.