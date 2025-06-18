Pakistan Based Allia Health Grabs 2m For Better Mental Healthcare

In a major vote of confidence for Pakistan’s emerging healthtech scene, billionaire investor Tim Draper has backed Allia Health with $2 million in fresh funding. The red-hot startup, co-founded by Karachi-born Saroosh Khan, is on a mission to shake up global mental healthcare, and Pakistan is next in line.







The round also includes investors from Stanford Healthcare Innovation Lab and other U.S. angels. Allia Health’s AI-powered platform already helps therapists in the U.S. streamline treatment planning, telehealth, and progress tracking. But Khan’s bigger ambition is to transform how mental healthcare works in South Asia.

From Karachi to California: The Founder Bringing Mental Health Back Home

Saroosh Khan’s journey from Cadet College Jhelum to IBA to Stanford is the kind of story that turns heads. After earning top scholarships and building a U.S.-based startup that is already making waves in the clinical world, Khan now wants to bring the technology home.

“Pakistan’s mental healthcare system is broken,” he says. “We’re not just launching a tool. We’re rebuilding trust, access, and outcomes.” The platform is already HIPAA-compliant, free for individual therapists, and designed to ease burnout with built-in AI assistants and one-click assessments.







Pakistan Is Next and Allia’s Plans Are Revolutionary

Allia’s entire engineering team is based in Pakistan. The company is now ready to go public with big plans to partner with local clinics and digitize care across the country.

Unlike most mental health apps, Allia focuses on clinicians, not patients. By doing so, it aims to build a sustainable ecosystem for proactive, measurable care tied to insurance reimbursements and performance.

The major hurdle is a broken records system and public mistrust. Khan’s team is already developing localized tools to address these challenges.

Allia Health: Pakistan’s Tech Game Is Rising

Allia Health investment signals that global investors are watching Pakistan closely. Draper’s backing could open the door for future venture capital in South Asian healthtech, particularly for mental health. Allia plans to use the funds to expand its clinical tools, double down on engineering hires in Pakistan, and grow its international footprint.

With product traction in the U.S. and a clear roadmap for Pakistan, Allia Health is quickly becoming one of the region’s most exciting digital health bets.