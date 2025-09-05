Pakistan and China further strengthened their economic ties as the 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing concluded with record achievements. The high-profile event resulted in 21 Joint Venture Agreements worth $1.5 billion and over 100 MoUs exceeding $7 billion, pushing the total value of signed deals to $8.5 billion in just one day.

The conference, organized by Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing along with its consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, facilitated 2,500–3,000 curated B2B meetings across 9 sectors and 40 sub-sectors.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, attended both the opening and closing ceremonies. In his address, the Prime Minister praised China’s economic success, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to bilateral cooperation, and assured complete facilitation, security, and follow-up on all signed agreements.

The event’s success was supported by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), Board of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries, and provincial departments.

Building on the momentum from last year’s inaugural edition in Shenzhen, this year’s conference introduced sector-specific pitch books, guidelines, and online orientation sessions to ensure targeted outcomes and effective matchmaking.