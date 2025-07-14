By Manik Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Citizens Portal Android App Hit By Glitches

The Pakistan Citizen’s Portal has faced major technical disruptions for Android users, prompting the federal government to develop a new version of the app now awaiting approval on the Google Play Store.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology, the updated build of the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal app has been submitted to Google and will go live once cleared. The ministry also clarified that the iOS version and the web portal continue to operate without any problems, with only Android users currently experiencing these issues.

For the past three days, Android users have reported persistent problems such as repeated crashes, login failures, and being unable to register complaints. “The app keeps crashing again and again,” one user complained, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to intervene so citizens can once again use the platform seen as a vital tool for transparency and accountability.

Officials from the IT Ministry explained that the disruption was due to an SSL certificate error combined with deeper code-level bugs in the Android app, both of which compromised secure connections and app stability. The new version of the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal addresses these problems and should fully restore service once it is approved by the Play Store.

In the meantime, citizens have been advised to access the platform through its web portal or iOS app, which remain unaffected. Authorities described the glitch as temporary and reassured the public that normal service would resume soon. “The issue is limited to Android and will be resolved as soon as the updated app is approved,” the ministry stated.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

