WASHINGTON: Bilal Bin Saqib, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto & Blockchain and CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), met with Robert “Bo” Hines, Executive Director of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Council on Digital Assets, at the White House to discuss strategic cooperation on digital assets, Bitcoin integration, and decentralized infrastructure.







Bo Hines leads national policy development as Executive Director of the U.S. President’s Council of Advisors for Digital Assets. Appointed by President Trump in January 2025, he collaborates with Council Chair David Sacks to position the United States as a global leader in cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

The meeting came shortly after Pakistan unveiled its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) at the Bitcoin 2025 Conference in Las Vegas—making it one of the first countries in Asia to incorporate Bitcoin into its sovereign asset strategy.

“I envision Pakistan to be a leader in the Global South for digital assets,” said Minister Bilal Bin Saqib. “From launching our Strategic Bitcoin Reserve to unlocking infrastructure for crypto mining and AI data zones, Pakistan is building a framework for economic modernization through digital assets.”

Both parties expressed interest in U.S.-Pakistan collaboration on digital asset innovation, regulatory alignment, and emerging financial technologies. Discussions also focused on building ecosystems that empower youth and promote economic inclusion via blockchain adoption.







Minister Bilal also met with officials from the White House Counsel’s Office to explore legal frameworks that could support bilateral engagement on blockchain policy.

As part of its broader crypto strategy, Pakistan is allocating 2,000 megawatts of surplus energy to power Bitcoin mining and AI data zones—transforming excess energy into economic growth, job creation, and digital infrastructure.

As the global regulatory landscape continues to evolve, Pakistan is taking decisive steps to lead. Through its Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the country is combining state policy, private innovation, and international collaboration to shape the future of the global digital asset economy.