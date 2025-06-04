By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 11 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Defence Budget May Get A Whopping 114 Rise This Year

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan defence budget may see a whopping 114% increase in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, with proposed allocations rising sharply from Rs5.386 billion to Rs11.554 billion. This proposed boost signals a major shift in national spending priorities toward defence and security.



Alongside this, the Ministry of Home Affairs is also expected to receive an increased development budget, rising from Rs9.78 billion to Rs10.91 billion, highlighting a growing focus on internal security.

However, this proposed surge in the Pakistan defence budget could come at the cost of several key civilian sectors, which face substantial budget cuts. The Ministry of Climate Change’s development funds are likely to be reduced from Rs5.26 billion to Rs2.784 billion.

The Ministry of Information Technology is expected to face a steep cut, with its allocation dropping from Rs23.93 billion to Rs13.53 billion. Similarly, health and education sectors may see reductions, with health funding proposed to fall from Rs24.75 billion to Rs15.34 billion and education from Rs20.75 billion to Rs19.68 billion.



The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is also projected to receive significantly less funding, with its allocation dropping from Rs61 billion to Rs45 billion.

Pakistan Railways’ development budget could be cut from Rs35 billion to Rs24.51 billion, and the Ministry of Science and Technology may see a decline from Rs6.65 billion to Rs4.79 billion.

The Ministry of Water Resources is likely to get Rs140 billion, down from Rs170 billion currently.

Even the Ministry of Defence Production might face reductions, with its development budget proposed to fall from Rs2.72 billion to Rs1.79 billion. The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) division’s funds may also be trimmed slightly from Rs523.1 million to Rs503 million.

This proposed budget underscores a clear priority on defence spending, while essential civilian sectors may experience significant financial constraints in the fiscal year 2025-26.

Federal Budget 2025-26, Pakistan defence budget 2025, Pakistan Defence Industry
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature For User Profiles

Reddit Rolls Out New Privacy Feature for User Profiles

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live In Pakistan

New Cybercrime Helpline Goes Live in Pakistan!

Pakistan Crypto Chief Sparks U S Collaboration With White House Meeting

US-Pakistan Crypto Collaboration in Focus at White House Meeting

Islamabad Revises Metro And Electric Bus Ticket Rates

Islamabad Revises Metro and Electric Bus Ticket Rates

Deepseeks New Ai Model May Mirror Googles Gemini

DeepSeek’s New AI Model May Mirror Google’s Gemini

Experts Warn Of Deadly Super Typhoid Spread

Scientists Develop Protein Coating That Blocks All Bacteria

Judge Weighs Softer Remedies In Google Antitrust Trial

Google Settles Lawsuit; Will Spend $500 Million On Internal Compliance

80 Of High Quality Lunda Is Re Exported To Africa

80% Of High-Quality Lunda(Used Garments) Is Re-exported To Africa

Utility Stores Corporation Undergoing Significant Restructuring

Utility Stores Corporation Undergoing Significant Restructuring

Pakistan Security Standard Pss Launch For Cryptographic And It Security Devices

New Pakistan Security Standard Unveiled for IT and Cryptographic Devices

50 Additional Toll Imposed On Non Mtag Vehicles

New Toll Hike: 50% Extra for Vehicles Without M-Tags On these Motorways

Phones In North Korea Secretly Takes Screenshot Every 5 Minutes

Phones In North Korea Secretly Takes Screenshot Every 5 Minutes

These 5 Tools Will Make Job Searching 10x Easier

5 Game Changing AI Tools That Instantly Simplify Your Job Hunt