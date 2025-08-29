By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 1 min ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read

Pakistan has witnessed a remarkable 90% surge in desktop computer sales during Q2 2025 (April–June), marking one of the fastest growth rates in the region, according to IDC. The sharp rise reflects growing digital adoption across education, businesses, and government sectors.

Local technology brand Viper dominated the market with an impressive 39.6% share, outperforming global giants. Lenovo secured 18%, followed by HP at 17.8%, Dell at 16%, while other international brands such as Asus, Apple, and Microsoft collectively held 8.3%.

Sector-wise, the education sector emerged as the largest buyer, capturing 19.8% share, slightly ahead of large corporations at 19.1%. Medium-sized businesses contributed 15.9%, while government institutions accounted for 14.9% of the demand. Analysts link this surge to Pakistan’s increasing reliance on digital tools for learning, enterprise solutions, and e-governance.

Experts believe the rapid expansion highlights the potential of Pakistan’s IT hardware industry, where local manufacturers are successfully competing with global brands. The trend also reflects a shift in consumer trust toward cost-effective, high-performance local solutions, signaling long-term growth for the domestic tech ecosystem.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

