Pakistan Explores Ev Battery And Drone Projects With Huaguan

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industry and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, held talks with the CEO of Huaguan to discuss collaboration on electric vehicles EVs lithium batteries robotics and drone technology. The meeting highlighted shared interest in manufacturing investment and joint projects that can support Pakistan’s New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025 30 and wider industrial objectives.

Officials said Huaguan outlined plans to produce EVs and to develop lithium battery packs that can be used for vehicles and for stationary energy storage. The company also reported progress on agricultural drones powered by lithium batteries. The SAPM said that EV adoption will reduce oil import bills and that lithium batteries are central to future energy storage and resilience.

The meeting reviewed opportunities for B2B partnerships joint ventures and technology transfer. Pakistan Huaguan Cooperation will explore localized assembly and battery manufacturing to create jobs and to build supply chains. Officials noted that robotics and drones have applications in healthcare agriculture and disaster response and that drone use can support flood relief and search and rescue operations.

Delegates discussed measures to facilitate investment including regulatory clarity incentives and skills development. The SAPM highlighted that the impending visit of the Prime Minister to China will open up business to business negotiations and the attraction of capital. The PM will come to a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, as well as speak at a Pakistan China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

The government confirmed that any agreements will implement due diligence and that projects will correspond to the national standards concerning safety and the environment. Agencies present at the session will draft follow up steps and a roadmap for pilot projects and feasibility studies. The engagement is part of a larger push to diversify Pakistan s industrial base and to foster green technologies.

As per details, Pakistan and Huaguan’s cooperation is expected to move from discussion to implementation after technical studies and investor commitments are finalised. Officials will provide progress updates as joint plans are formalised.