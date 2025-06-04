By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan’s exports to European countries recorded a growth of 8.62% during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, largely due to stronger shipments to Western, Northern, and Southern Europe, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.



During July-April FY25, Pakistan’s exports to European countries reached $7.553 billion, up from $6.954bn in the same period last year. The increase is primarily linked to improved demand for textiles and clothing across various European regions, particularly in Western, Eastern, and Northern Europe.

Despite enjoying Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) status, which offers duty-free access to most EU countries, Pakistan’s exports to European countries had declined by 3.12% to $8.24bn in FY24. However, the current fiscal year has shown a notable turnaround.

Western Europe remains Pakistan’s largest export market within the EU. Exports to countries like Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Belgium rose by 10.04% to $3.791bn in 10MFY25, compared to $3.445bn during the same period last year.



Significant Boost in Northern Europe Trade

A significant boost was also observed in Northern Europe, where exports surged 17.39% to $620.63 million from $528.66m a year earlier. Meanwhile, exports to Eastern Europe climbed by 13.96%, reaching $590.02m compared to $517.74m in 10MFY24.

Southern Europe also contributed to the overall increase. Exports to this region rose by 3.62% to $2.552bn from $2.463bn in the same period last year. Among individual countries, Spain saw a 2.75% increase in imports from Pakistan, totaling $1.232bn compared to $1.199bn a year ago.

Italy also witnessed a modest rise of 1.62%, with exports reaching $934.04m in 10MFY25, up from $918.09m last year. Similarly, exports to Greece grew 12.81% to $123.05m, compared to $109.07m in the corresponding period.

The steady recovery in textile demand and diversified regional performance has contributed to the overall rise in Pakistan’s exports to European countries, positioning the EU as a key destination for the country’s outbound trade in FY25.

 

