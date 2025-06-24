Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban On Indian Aircraft Until July 23

Pakistan has officially prolonged its ban on Indian aircraft from entering its airspace, pushing the restriction forward by another month.







The decision, outlined in a fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) released by the Pakistan Airports Authority on Monday, maintains the airspace closure until July 23, 2025.

The restrictions apply to all Indian-registered aircraft, including those operating under lease agreements, and target both passenger and military flights.

According to the NOTAM, “The ban has been extended for one month. Indian aircraft, including chartered and leased, are not permitted to enter Pakistani airspace.”

This extension follows the original decision implemented on April 24, which came in the wake of India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that Islamabad viewed as provocative.







Operational Losses Mount for Indian Carriers

Indian aviation companies have been hit hard by the prolonged closure. Industry insiders estimate that Indian airlines have already incurred over Rs8.2 billion in losses due to the ban. These losses stem from flight rerouting, longer flight durations, and halted cargo operations.

Experts caution that if the restrictions persist, Indian carriers may be forced to cut routes or raise fares, effectively transferring the financial burden to passengers. The sector is reportedly waiting on diplomatic breakthroughs that could potentially end the impasse.

The decision to close Pakistani airspace is rooted in escalating hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Tensions soared after a deadly attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, located in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where 26 civilians were killed.

India accused Pakistan-based groups of orchestrating the attack, claims Islamabad strongly denied, citing a lack of evidence. In retaliation, India implemented a series of aggressive measures, including revoking visas, closing the Wagah border, and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, which Pakistan labelled as an “act of war.”

The situation worsened with India launching Operation Sindoor, involving missile attacks and drone incursions. Pakistan responded with its own military counteroffensive, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, on May 10, claiming it had shot down five Indian Rafale jets and intercepted 77 Israeli-made Harop drones.

Following rising global concern, diplomatic efforts led by Washington helped both sides reach a temporary agreement to cease military activities across land, air, and sea.

No Immediate Resolution in Sight

Despite the pause in direct conflict, tensions remain. The airspace ban is still in place. There’s no clear resolution yet.

With the July 23 deadline nearing, all eyes are on both governments. Will the skies reopen, or will tensions rise again?