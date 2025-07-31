Pakistan Insulin Import From Russia Gains Momentum With Joint Ventures

Pakistan is moving ahead with its plan to boost insulin import from Russia through collaborative ventures between pharmaceutical companies from both countries. A high-level meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to finalize details regarding the import and future cooperation.

Russian government official Denis Nazarov, alongside senior representatives from the Ministry of Industries and Production, Ministry of National Health Services, and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), participated in the session. The meeting reviewed progress on Pakistan insulin import, pharmaceutical joint ventures, and development of implementation protocols.

DRAP had earlier approved Lahore-based Genetics Pharmaceuticals to import insulin from Russia’s Zavod Medisintez. Haroon Akhtar stated that this joint venture is a milestone in strengthening bilateral ties. He emphasized that Pakistan is a large consumer of insulin, and regular supply from Russia would provide significant relief to diabetic patients.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the federal government is also working towards local manufacturing of insulin. A joint protocol between Russian and Pakistani companies is in the final stages. Haroon Akhtar directed all involved departments to submit a detailed proposal.

DRAP Approves Insulin Import and Revises MRP for Genetics Pharmaceuticals

DRAP issued a registration letter on May 5, 2025, allowing Genetics Pharmaceuticals to import insulin from Zavod Medisintez. The company later applied for a revision in the maximum retail price (MRP) based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is permitted under the Drug Pricing Policy 2018. A revised MRP letter was issued on June 16, 2025.

The importer is seeking pricing equal to the originator brand Eli Lilly but has not submitted formal justification. Local manufacturers like Getz Pharma and BF Bio Sciences currently sell insulin at prices equal to or below the approved MRP for Russian imports. An increase could place the Russian insulin price above that of another European producer, Novo Nordisk Pharma.

According to regulations, the importer may request an MRP increase under the hardship category as defined in paragraph 9 of the 2018 policy. This requires proof of commercial import from Russia.

The final MRP will be based on a formula using the landed cost plus a 40 percent markup. Landed cost includes the import price in rupees, customs duties, and other levies. The retail price is calculated by adding a 15 percent margin to the trade price. The DRAP pricing committee will review and forward its recommendations to the policy board and eventually the federal cabinet for final approval.