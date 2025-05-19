Pakistan Investor Summit 2025 breaks Records with 100+ Startups, 400 Investors at NIC Karachi

The Pakistan Investor Summit 2025 – Summer Edition wrapped up on Sunday (May 18) after a high-impact five-day run at NIC Karachi. The event brought together over 100 startups and 400+ investors, venture capitalists, angels, regulators, and global experts, making it a defining moment for Pakistan’s innovation landscape. The summit showcased NIC Karachi’s growing influence as the nation’s leading hub for startup development, investor engagement, and venture scaling.







With sessions focused on capital strategy, mentorship, global collaboration, and sustainable growth, Pakistan Investor Summit 2025 provided startups a powerful platform to access funding, forge strategic partnerships, and gain national and international visibility.

Day-by-Day Highlights from the Summit

Day 1: Pitch Fest & Alumni Leadership

The opening day featured a vibrant Pitch Fest with startups spanning diverse sectors. The event gained momentum through the involvement of NIC Karachi alumni—now seasoned founders and investors—who returned to mentor and judge pitches. These included Muhammad Ghayas Ahmedani (Zaaviaa Solutions), Anusha Shahid (autocore.io), Muhammad Furqan Karim Kidwai (ASF Tech Partners), Aurangzaib Alamgir (Porter Pakistan), Sidra Shakeel (Fortify), and Mirza Saad Baig (RAWTS). Their feedback gave new entrepreneurs actionable insights drawn from real-world experience.







Day 2: Educating Investors and Founders Alike

Investor-focused workshops dominated the second day, with Muhammad Humair (COO, YB Holdings) guiding a session on “Building Better Investment Strategies” and Farhan Bashir Khan (CEO, Alpha Beta Core) addressing investor risk and return expectations. A dynamic panel discussion, “The 3x Equation: Risk, Reward & Strategy,” moderated by Harris Jamali, explored the complexities of investment evaluation.

The Founders’ Panel, featuring Kassim Shroff (Krave Mart), Abdul Mannan (Bykea), Sharmeen Khan (BeMe.global), and Laiba Amir (Closet), provided an honest look at the highs and lows of scaling startups. Meanwhile, the Investor Insights Panel, led by Sarwat Khan of Alpha Beta Core, delved into what makes a pitch truly investment-ready.

Day 3: High-Impact Demo Day

Day three was all about action. Early-stage startups pitched live to investors, impressing with strong product-market fit and scalable traction in FinTech, edtech, AI, SaaS, and sustainability. Notable investors in attendance included Abdul Sattar Jumani (Lucky Landmark Pvt. Ltd.), Muhammad Ali Taufeeq (Gobi Partners), and Kashaf Jamal (Fatima Gobi Ventures). Startups like Atfaal, Biomic, Blinq, Chaajao, Haprow, and She6 made an impact, with multiple follow-up meetings scheduled post-pitch.

Day 4: Global Perspective with Google Cloud

In partnership with Google Cloud, Day 4 infused global expertise into Pakistan’s local ecosystem. The agenda focused on AI, data utilization, and cloud scalability. Key speakers included Esna Ong, Fannie Soubiele, Kathleen Chiu, and Osman Ahmed. Salik Khan, NIC Karachi’s Head of Incubation, emphasized the value of data storytelling to secure investor confidence, while Google’s Gemini platform and AI tools were introduced as practical assets for early-stage growth.

Day 5: National Programs and Long-Term Vision

The final day marked a major step for Pakistan’s startup landscape with the regional launch of the Pakistan Startup Fund (PSF) and BridgeStart Pakistan, led by Ignite. Presenters Dr. Rabia Enam and Mr. Nayab Babar outlined plans to unlock early-stage capital and connect local startups with global markets.

The capstone panel, “Beyond Unicorn Chasing – Building Future-Proof, Sustainable Businesses in Pakistan,” encouraged founders to focus on long-term value, good governance, and resilience over rapid scale.

Pakistan Investor Summit 2025 Signals a National Shift

More than just a gathering, Pakistan Investor Summit 2025 proved to be a transformative force, turning NIC Karachi into a national epicenter of innovation. With institutional representation from SECP and FPCCI, as well as participation from top investors and global thought leaders, the summit laid the groundwork for a more resilient and opportunity-rich startup ecosystem.

Project Director Syed Azfar Hussain summed it up best: “This summit is a movement… a bridge between founders and capital that’s shaping our economic future.” Asim Ishaq Khan, VP at LMKT, added: “We don’t just incubate startups—we co-create ecosystems.”

With a clear vision and momentum, NIC Karachi has positioned itself as the driving engine behind Pakistan’s startup economy, making the Pakistan Investor Summit 2025 a key milestone in the country’s journey toward innovation-driven growth.