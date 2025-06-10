By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan It Sector Sees Record 23 7 Export Growth In Fy2024 25

The Pakistan IT sector has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the national economy, according to the National Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday.



The report highlights an impressive 23.7% year-on-year growth in IT exports, which soared to $2.825 billion during the current fiscal year. In March 2025 alone, IT exports reached $342 million, showing a strong 12.1% month-on-month increase — reinforcing the Pakistan IT sector’s upward momentum.

The sector also recorded the highest trade surplus among services, standing at $2.4 billion, indicating its expanding contribution to the country’s economic stability. A key part of this success came from Pakistani freelancers, who brought in $400 million in foreign exchange.

Pakistan’s startup landscape continues to evolve, with over 1,900 startups completing training at National Incubation Centers, reflecting a maturing innovation ecosystem. Moreover, in a significant stride towards gender inclusion, more than 12,000 women have gained economic empowerment through various technology and entrepreneurship initiatives.



The telecom industry also posted robust growth, generating Rs803 billion in revenues. The number of telecom users rose to 199.9 million, with a national teledensity rate of 81.3%. The telecom sector contributed Rs271 billion to the national exchequer during the fiscal year.

As part of ongoing efforts to support digital development and cybersecurity, a Pakistan-China IT Working Group has been established, indicating deepening international collaboration in tech.

The Economic Survey concludes that the Pakistan IT sector is a key driver of export growth, fueled by rising global demand for locally developed software and digital services.

Pakistan IT exports, pakistan IT sector, Women Empowerment
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Budget May Increase Taxes On Food Books And Daily Essentials

Warning!! Budget May Increase Taxes on Food, Books, and Daily Essentials

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally For Cheapest Mobile Data

Pakistan Ranks 6th Globally for Cheapest Mobile Data

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Google Patches Critical Flaw That Exposed Private Phone Numbers

Fertilisers And Pesticides To Remain Tax Free In Budget 2025 26

Fertilisers and Pesticides to Remain Tax-Free in Budget 2025-26

Govt Slaps Heavy Tax On Fb Google Daraz Digital Vendors

Govt Slaps Heavy Tax on FB, Google, Daraz & Digital vendors

Tax Relief On Old Car Imports Proposed In Budget Plan Sent To Imf

Tax Relief on Old Car Imports Proposed in Budget Plan Sent to IMF

Movie Tickets May Get Expensive As Cinema Tax Exemption Faces Withdrawal

Movie Tickets to Get Expensive as Govt Withdraws Cinema Tax Exemption

Gemini Gets Smarter Schedule Your Ai Like A Personal Assistant

Gemini Gets Smarter: Schedule Your AI Like a Personal Assistant

Auto Draft

Apple WWDC25: 7 Game-Changing Features You Cannot Miss!

Apple Unveils Ios 26 Developer Beta Now Available For All

Apple Unveils iOS 26, Developer Beta Now Available for All

Apple Unveils Liquid Glass Design For All Platforms At Wwdc25

Apple Unveils “Liquid Glass” Design for All Platforms at WWDC25

Apple Reveals Ipados 26 With Game Changing Liquid Glass Ui

Apple Reveals iPadOS 26 With Game-Changing Liquid Glass UI

Health Education Costs Soar Despite Low Overall Inflation In Pakistan

Health, Education Costs Soar Despite Low Overall Inflation in Pakistan