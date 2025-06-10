The Pakistan IT sector has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments of the national economy, according to the National Economic Survey 2024-25 released on Monday.







The report highlights an impressive 23.7% year-on-year growth in IT exports, which soared to $2.825 billion during the current fiscal year. In March 2025 alone, IT exports reached $342 million, showing a strong 12.1% month-on-month increase — reinforcing the Pakistan IT sector’s upward momentum.

The sector also recorded the highest trade surplus among services, standing at $2.4 billion, indicating its expanding contribution to the country’s economic stability. A key part of this success came from Pakistani freelancers, who brought in $400 million in foreign exchange.

Pakistan’s startup landscape continues to evolve, with over 1,900 startups completing training at National Incubation Centers, reflecting a maturing innovation ecosystem. Moreover, in a significant stride towards gender inclusion, more than 12,000 women have gained economic empowerment through various technology and entrepreneurship initiatives.







The telecom industry also posted robust growth, generating Rs803 billion in revenues. The number of telecom users rose to 199.9 million, with a national teledensity rate of 81.3%. The telecom sector contributed Rs271 billion to the national exchequer during the fiscal year.

As part of ongoing efforts to support digital development and cybersecurity, a Pakistan-China IT Working Group has been established, indicating deepening international collaboration in tech.

The Economic Survey concludes that the Pakistan IT sector is a key driver of export growth, fueled by rising global demand for locally developed software and digital services.