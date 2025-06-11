By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 4 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Record Breaking 3609 New Companies Registered In May 2025

Islamabad, June 11, 2025 – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced that 3,609 new companies were registered in May 2025. This is the highest number of registrations in a single month throughout SECP’s history, surpassing 3,442 registrations in January 2025.



The gradual increase reflects growing investor confidence and the success of SECP’s digital reforms for streamlining the business registration process. Approximately 99.9% of new company registrations in May were processed digitally. The capital raised by these new companies amounted to over Rs. 2.7 billion, bringing the total number of registered companies in the country to over 255,000.

The new registrations range from a diverse range of business structures and across various sectors. Private Limited Companies constituted the largest share, 59% of total registrations, while single-member companies represented 37%. The remaining 4% comprised public unlisted companies, not-for-profit organizations, guarantee-limited companies, and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).

The Information Technology (IT) and e-commerce sectors led the growth, registering an impressive 718 new companies. The trading sector followed with 506 new companies, while services recorded 447 new companies. The real estate development sector added 342 new companies, followed by tourism and transport with 237, food and beverages with 187, and education with 160. Other notable sectors contributing to this growth include:



  • Mining and Quarrying: 89 companies
  • Pharmaceutical: 78 companies
  • Textile: 74 companies
  • Marketing and Advertising: 72 companies
  • Cosmetics and Toiletries: 67 companies
  • Engineering: 62 companies
  • Healthcare: 51 companies

Additionally, a collective total of 519 new companies were registered in sectors such as chemical, transport, corporate agricultural farming, fuel and energy, Section 42, auto and allied, power generation, and sports and allied.

In line with its broader objectives, the SECP also granted 56 licenses across multiple regulatory domains during May. These included three licenses in capital markets, one in the insurance sector, and three in non-banking financial services.

Furthermore, 49 licenses were granted to NGOs under Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017, demonstrating the SECP’s commitment to facilitating the non-profit sector. The month also saw growth in foreign investment within Pakistan’s corporate sector, with 98 new companies receiving capital from international investors.

IT Companies, SECP Digital Reforms, Securities and exchange commission (SECP)
Sufyan Sohail

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Report Sheds Light On Ldi License Renewal Challenges

PTA Cracks Down on IMEI Tampering in Gujranwala

Record Remittance Inflows In May 2025

Record Remittance Inflows in May 2025

Saudi Visa Ban Lifted For 14 Countries Pakistan Included

Saudi Visa Ban Lifted For 14 Countries, Pakistan Included

Asmls Chip Power Play The Hidden Giant Behind Every Ai Breakthrough

ASML’s Chip Power Play: The Hidden Giant Behind Every AI Breakthrough

Rda Seals Warehouse Housing Projects Over Legal Violations

RDA Seals PepsiCo Warehouse, Housing Projects Over Legal Violations

Hybrid Car Prices To Rise Sharply After Budget 2025 Gst Hike

Hybrid Car Prices to Rise Sharply After Budget 2025 GST Hike

Pakistans It Sector At Risk Under Budget 2025 Says Psha

Pakistan’s IT Sector at Risk Under Budget 2025, Says P@SHA

Germany Accelerates Visa Access For Pakistanis With New Reforms

Germany Accelerates Visa Access For Pakistanis With New Reforms

Govt Slashes 5g License Revenue Target In Budget 2025 26

Govt Slashes 5G License Revenue Target in Budget 2025-26

Macos Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

macOS Tahoe 26 Brings Features That Might Just Beat Windows 11

Apple Launches New Games App To Unite All Your Game Passions In One Place

Apple Launches New ‘Games’ App to Unite All Your Game Passions in One Place

Sindh To Fund Ev Taxis Scooters Charging Stations In 2025

Sindh to Fund Free EV Taxis, Scooters & Charging Stations in 2025

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series

Marvel Roars Back With Animated Black Panther Spinoff Series