Pakistan-Kuwait Visa Policy Restored – Details Inside

KUWAIT CITY: In a major breakthrough, Pakistan-Kuwait visa policy has been revived as Kuwait officially resumes issuing multiple visa categories to Pakistani nationals, marking a positive shift in bilateral labor cooperation.







According to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Pakistani citizens are now eligible for work, family visit, dependent, tourist, and commercial visas. The renewed visa access, active since May, is part of broader efforts to restore labor inflows and enhance economic ties between the two nations.

As part of the ongoing collaboration, Dr. Iqbal revealed plans to deploy 1,200 Pakistani nurses to Kuwait’s healthcare sector. Although the first group of 125 nurses experienced delays due to accommodation issues, the ambassador assured that the matter is being resolved and their arrival is expected soon.

He also confirmed that Pakistan and Kuwait are in the final stages of signing a new labor memorandum of understanding (MoU), with certain provisions already being implemented on both sides.







Highlighting the strength of the Pakistan-Kuwait visa policy and longstanding ties, Dr. Iqbal noted that over 93,000 Pakistanis live in Kuwait, contributing to healthcare, education, and infrastructure. He praised Kuwait’s investments in Pakistan and pointed to future opportunities in agriculture, food security, and housing.

Additionally, the ambassador acknowledged Kuwait’s diplomatic support for Pakistan’s recent UN Security Council bid and recalled Pakistan’s military assistance during the Gulf War, describing the bilateral relationship as rooted in mutual respect and shared history.