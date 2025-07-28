Pakistan Kyrgyzstan Trade Aims For 100 Million Revival

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to boosting bilateral trade to $100 million during the fifth session of their Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari, addressing the session, noted that despite deep-rooted cultural and historical ties, Pakistan-Kyrgyzstan trade had dropped sharply—from $11.2 million in 2022–23 to just $5.18 million in 2024–25. He stressed the need to revitalize economic ties and expand cooperation across key sectors.

Leghari praised Kyrgyzstan’s continued engagement and said both sides were making steady progress in trade, tourism, agriculture, energy, science, and education. He welcomed Kyrgyz interest in Pakistan’s mining sector and offered appreciation for access to Kyrgyzstan’s At-Bashi Logistics Centre for Pakistan’s National Logistics Corporation.

He highlighted the early signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on electronic data sharing between customs, and encouraged further business-to-business (B2B) interactions through the revived Pakistan-Kyrgyz Joint Business Council. Leghari also emphasized advancing the Pakistan-Kyrgyz Transit Trade Agreement to enhance regional connectivity.

Several MoUs were discussed, including those for halal trade, agriculture, tourism, and higher medical education. Leghari noted that investment remains a priority, citing a recent MoU between the National Investments Agency of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan’s Board of Investment. The agreement opens doors in key sectors like textiles, IT, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

He stressed the role of digital tools and better visibility of investment opportunities to attract private sector participation. Both nations were encouraged to promote Special Economic Zones, tax incentives, and high-potential industries online.

Tourism, Education, and Youth Engagement

Tourism and cultural exchange were called “powerful conduits” to deepen people-to-people ties. Leghari advocated for signing a tourism MoU and enhancing collaboration on tour operator exchanges and international promotion. On education, he emphasized cooperation in STEM fields and academic research and reaffirmed support for Kyrgyz students under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Programme.

Improved transportation and communication infrastructure were identified as essential for realizing economic potential. Leghari called for progress on postal agreements, e-commerce, air and rail connectivity, and motor transport operations under the 1995 agreement.

He acknowledged recent agreements between the State Bank of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan’s central bank for joint training in Islamic banking, hailing them as critical steps toward financial innovation.

Leghari pointed to joint ventures in vaccine production and pharmaceutical exports, emphasizing the need for smoother regulatory procedures to speed up market access. He also highlighted potential cooperation on veterinary standards to enhance food trade.

Green Energy and Regional Cooperation

Aligned on sustainability, both countries explored joint initiatives like the proposed 500kV Torugart–XUAR–Gilgit-Baltistan transmission line that could connect Kyrgyzstan, China, and Pakistan. Leghari expressed optimism about the partnership’s role in shaping regional energy networks.

In closing remarks, Leghari urged both nations to transform their shared vision into lasting outcomes. He called for an integrated, resilient partnership based on mutual respect and regional peace.

The latest round of discussions underscored Pakistan’s broader regional ambitions, with bilateral ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan now rooted in mutual goals for sustainable development, trade growth, and people-centric cooperation.