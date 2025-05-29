Pakistan Launches One of the Largest Freelancer Training Drives in History

KARACHI: The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) has signed a strategic partnership with Innovista to empower more than 50,000 freelancers annually through capacity building, policy support, and digital enablement.







The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed in Islamabad by PAFLA Chairman Ibrahim Amin and Innovista CEO Hisham Sarwar. The partnership will drive a series of collaborative events and initiatives designed to enhance the skills, visibility, and economic impact of freelancers across Pakistan.

“Freelancers are no longer a secondary part of the workforce—they are now central to Pakistan’s digital economy,” said Ibrahim Amin. “With over $500 million in foreign exchange contributed by freelancers, it’s vital to provide them with the infrastructure, recognition, and policy support they deserve.”

He added that the partnership aligns with PAFLA’s mission to empower freelancers, advocate for policy reforms, and formally integrate them into the national economic framework. “Freelancers are playing a key role in bridging Pakistan’s foreign exchange gap and creating economic self-sufficiency across sectors,” he noted.

Pakistan currently ranks among the top five contributors to the global gig economy, with a growing freelance community estimated at over 2.37 million. PAFLA itself represents a community of over 100,000 registered freelancers nationwide. The organization has also conducted 35 seminars and 25 training sessions, including collaborative programs with global companies such as Google Inc.







Innovista CEO Hisham Sarwar stated that the partnership will focus on providing structured support through training programs, access to digital tools, financial literacy, and international client connectivity.

“Our goal is to build a supportive ecosystem for freelancers, particularly women and youth in underserved areas,” said Sarwar. “This partnership with PAFLA allows us to offer meaningful interventions in skilling, scaling, and supporting freelancers, enabling them to earn sustainably and contribute to Pakistan’s digital economy.”

Key Initiatives Under the PAFLA–Innovista Partnership

Launch of nationwide freelancer training bootcamps.

Access to co-working and co-learning spaces via Innovista hubs.

Awareness campaigns on freelancers’ rights, taxation, and global freelancing platforms.

Onboarding of Pakistani freelancers onto Innovista’s digital infrastructure.

This partnership is expected to transform Pakistan’s freelance landscape by promoting inclusive growth, fostering entrepreneurship, and equipping freelancers with the tools needed to succeed in a competitive global market.