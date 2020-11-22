Pakistan might undergo second complete lockdown if COVID-19 spike not controlled

With the second wave of COVID-19 upon us, things are starting to look gloomy as the cases rise every single day. It’s becoming harder to distinguish between the symptoms of a common cold vs that of COVID-19 unless you get tested as soon as possible. As of right now, there are more than 34,000+ active cases in the country and the positivity rate is above 6% which shows that drastic measures need to be taken if we intend to control the spread.

Startling revelations were made on Twitter by PM Imran Khan as he highlighted how dangerous the second wave is turning out to be for Pakistan. There is a massive increase in patients on ventilators:

Pakistan's second COVID 19 spike data is of concern: Increase in Covid patients on ventilators in last 15 days: Peshawar 200%, Multan 200%, Karachi 148%, Lahore 114%, Islamabad 65%. Multan & Isb Covid ventilators capacity utilisation 70%. Across the world there is a second spike — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 22, 2020

He also pointed out that the recent jalsas and gatherings contributed to the increase in COVID cases across the country which might force us to undergo a complete lockdown:

& complete lockdowns in most countries. In Pak, the PDM by continuing with jalsas is deliberately endangering lives & livelihoods bec if cases continue to rise at the rate we are seeing, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown & PDM will be responsible for consequences — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 22, 2020

He ended by stating that he is not in favour of the complete lockdown as the economy is showing signs of recovery:

I do not want to take measures like a lockdown that will start hurting our economy which at the moment is showing signs of a robust recovery. Unfortunately, the Opposition's only goal is NRO at whatever cost to the lives of people & the country's economy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 22, 2020

The second wave in almost all countries has proved to be more deadly as per the international stats with experts advising people to observe social distancing and wear a mask at all times while in public. This news comes on the heels of vaccines being tested across the world with more than 90% success rates. However, there is still much to be done before a sustainable cure is found and can help control the virus.

