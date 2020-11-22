Pakistan might undergo second complete lockdown if COVID-19 spike not controlled

By Shaheryar Ehsan on
November 22, 2020  -   Like us now!  
 

With the second wave of COVID-19 upon us, things are starting to look gloomy as the cases rise every single day. It’s becoming harder to distinguish between the symptoms of a common cold vs that of COVID-19 unless you get tested as soon as possible. As of right now, there are more than 34,000+ active cases in the country and the positivity rate is above 6% which shows that drastic measures need to be taken if we intend to control the spread.

Startling revelations were made on Twitter by PM Imran Khan as he highlighted how dangerous the second wave is turning out to be for Pakistan. There is a massive increase in patients on ventilators:

He also pointed out that the recent jalsas and gatherings contributed to the increase in COVID cases across the country which might force us to undergo a complete lockdown:

He ended by stating that he is not in favour of the complete lockdown as the economy is showing signs of recovery:

The second wave in almost all countries has proved to be more deadly as per the international stats with experts advising people to observe social distancing and wear a mask at all times while in public. This news comes on the heels of vaccines being tested across the world with more than 90% success rates. However, there is still much to be done before a sustainable cure is found and can help control the virus.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates.Follow @techjuicepk

 
previous
Former SAPM Tania Aidrus launches her own YouTube channel
 
 
random
 