Pakistan Showcases Mining Potential To Us Firms

Federal Minister for Energy Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday called on American investors to explore Pakistan’s mining potential through joint ventures and public-private partnerships, underscoring the country’s vast reserves of critical minerals needed for the global energy transition.







He made these remarks while speaking at a webinar titled “Opportunities in Pakistan’s Mining Sector – Unlocking Mineral Potential,” jointly hosted by the Ministry of Energy and the US Embassy in Pakistan. The session aimed to promote international investment in Pakistan’s mining potential, particularly among American companies.

The minister highlighted that Pakistan is richly endowed with high-value minerals, including copper, gold, coal, rare earth elements, and other resources vital to the clean energy supply chain. He emphasized that the Government of Pakistan and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are fully committed to supporting global investors interested in unlocking the country’s untapped mineral wealth.

“Renewable energy development is central to our climate and economic goals,” Malik noted. “We’re enabling this transition by facilitating mining of essential minerals and ensuring an investor-friendly environment.”

Spotlight on Strategic Projects

He spotlighted the international significance of the Reko Diq copper-gold project, as well as promising recent discoveries in Balochistan’s Chaghi district and Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Malik also praised the success of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025 (PMIF25), which attracted over 5,000 attendees and garnered international attention. “PMIF25 marked a turning point in positioning Pakistan as a serious player in the global minerals economy,” he added.







US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker echoed the optimism, reaffirming the United States’ strong economic partnership with Pakistan. “With one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits at Reko Diq and renewed economic reforms, now is the right time for US businesses to engage,” she said.

Baker welcomed Pakistan’s new policy measures aimed at revitalizing the mining sector and pledged continued US support in facilitating business ties. “We aim to build win-win partnerships and see great promise in this sector,” she added.

The webinar was broadcast live from Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL)’s headquarters and featured top officials from the Ministry of Energy, US diplomats, SIFC representatives, and executives from leading mineral and energy firms.