ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) is set to launch Perfect Pitch, a groundbreaking initiative poised to become Pakistan’s biggest startup show. This exciting program aims to fuel youth innovation by providing a unique platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their dreams on national television and gain unprecedented exposure.



Under the banner of Fueling Youth Innovation, Perfect Pitch is designed to discover and empower the next generation of Pakistani innovators. Participants will have the opportunity to present their startup ideas to a wide audience, potentially securing significant investment and mentorship.

The program, spearheaded by the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, highlights the government’s commitment to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem and promoting economic growth through entrepreneurship. With the promise of “Win Prize in Millions,” the show is expected to attract a diverse range of innovative ideas from across the country.



Key Details for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

  • Opportunity: Pitch on National TV & Get Discovered
  • Prizes: Win Prize in Millions
  • Last Date to Register: June 30, 2025
  • To Apply: Visit the Digital Youth Hub at www.pmyp.gov.pk

This initiative marks a significant step towards nurturing a culture of innovation and providing tangible support for Pakistan’s burgeoning startup scene. “Perfect Pitch” is not just a show; it’s an opportunity for young Pakistanis to transform their ideas into reality and contribute to the nation’s progress.

