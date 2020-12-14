Pakistan Post 2.0 – more than 1000 Digital Franchise Post Offices to be set up by December 30

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Communication and Postal Services, the ministry has finalized the arrangements for the establishment of more than 1,000 Digital Franchise Post Offices all over Pakistan by the 30th of December 2020. Pakistan Post is being revived under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and moving towards innovation.

The Digital Franchise Post Office program was launched more than 6 months ago under a public-private partnership for the establishment of digital post offices creating new employment opportunities all over the country while reviving the national post carrier. The project is set to provide direct employment to over 250,000 people in three years.

The government received more than 20,000 applications so far out of which 1000 have already been selected for establishing post offices. 120 digital post offices have already been established according to the spokesperson. The new post offices will be equipped with the latest technology replacing the age-old post offices providing quality services to the people. The program is aimed to bring Pakistan Post towards profitability in the coming years.

Last year, Pakistan Post partnered with e-commerce platforms to revive trust in its services and generated a revenue of $6 billion in 2019. With constant efforts by the government, it seems it is inevitable that Pakistan Post will return to profitability soon.

