Pakistan Posts 103mn Current Account Deficit In May 2025

Pakistan’s current account swung into a $103 million deficit in May 2025, reversing the surplus of $47 million seen in April, according to new data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).







This shift was primarily driven by a sharp increase in the country’s import bill and a simultaneous drop in exports. The trade deficit surged to $3 billion, reflecting a 52% year-on-year (YoY) rise and a 16% increase compared to April 2025, said Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global.

Despite the monthly deficit, the YoY data shows improvement. The current account deficit shrank by 56% when compared to May 2024, when the shortfall stood at $235 million.

In the broader picture, Pakistan has maintained a current account surplus of $1.81 billion during the first eleven months of FY2024–25 (11MFY25). This is a significant recovery from the $1.57 billion deficit posted in the same period last fiscal year.







A breakdown of May’s numbers shows:

Exports (goods and services): $3.15 billion, down 15% YoY from $3.71 billion.

Imports: $6.36 billion, up 7% YoY.

Workers’ Remittances: $3.69 billion, a strong 13% increase compared to the previous year.

Factors Supporting Overall Recovery

Pakistan’s improved current account performance over FY25 has been supported by:

Lower economic activity

High inflation

Declining interest rates

Tighter import controls

Gradual export growth

These combined factors have helped policymakers limit the external deficit, despite short-term fluctuations like those seen in May.