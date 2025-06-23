ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has topped the list of Erasmus Mundus Scholarships once again, achieving a new milestone in 2025 as 114 students from the country secured the prestigious EU-funded Erasmus+ Joint Masters scholarships.







Out of the 2,176 students selected globally from 137 countries, Pakistan ranked first in the number of recipients, reaffirming its dominant position in the highly competitive programme. This year’s achievement is historic not just in volume but in gender representation—66 of the 114 awardees are women, making up nearly 58% of Pakistan’s selected candidates. The increase highlights a significant stride toward gender equity in higher education.

Following Pakistan in the global rankings are India (96 recipients), Bangladesh (95), Mexico (93), Nigeria (75), and Brazil (73), showcasing strong participation from the Global South.

The Erasmus Mundus Scholarships allow students to pursue joint master’s degrees at multiple European universities. The program covers full tuition, travel, visa costs, and living expenses while offering a rich international academic experience, including coursework, research, internships, and a thesis across at least three countries.







In 2024, Pakistan had 189 recipients, including 100 men, 88 women, and one non-binary student. Though the overall number decreased this year, the program saw a record level of female representation in 2025.

The EU Delegation in Islamabad hailed the result as a “proud moment” and a testament to Pakistan’s expanding academic influence and competitiveness on the global stage.

The achievement reflects not only academic excellence but also a commitment to inclusion and diversity.