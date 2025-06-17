KARACHI: In a historic judgment, the Sindh Special Court (Offences in Banks) has issued the first-ever insider trading conviction in Pakistan in a case filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).







The court found Zakir Hussain Somji, Assistant Vice President – Investments at Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited (HMB), guilty of insider trading in violation of Section 128 of the Securities Act, 2015.

SECP Chairman Akif Saeed praised the outcome, stating that the ruling will strengthen investor confidence in Pakistan’s capital markets and support long-term capital formation. He expressed hope that the verdict will serve as a precedent for pending cases and ongoing investigations involving insider trading in Pakistan.

The case stemmed from SECP’s detailed review of suspicious trades flagged through the Karachi Automated Trading System (KATS), covering the period from January 1, 2014, to February 2, 2016. Investigations revealed that Somji misused insider information regarding HMB’s investment decisions to earn personal profits.







Details of Unlawful Share Transactions

The accused purchased 11,795,100 shares in various companies, including 1,230,900 shares (10.43%) acquired from HMB, and sold 11,836,600 shares—of which 4,915,200 (41.52%) were sold back to HMB—netting unlawful gains of Rs2,866,646.

SECP filed a formal complaint under Section 128, punishable under Section 159 of the Securities Act, 2015. Following a full trial and arguments by SECP’s Special Public Prosecutors and the defense, the court delivered its verdict on June 14, 2025.

The accused was convicted and fined Rs8,599,938—three times the illegal profit—with payment due within seven days. Failure to comply will result in imprisonment until full recovery of the amount.

The landmark insider trading conviction comes nearly six months after SECP identified as many as 37 registered businesses involved in illegal financial activities in Pakistan.