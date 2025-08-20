By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 3 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Sets Up Digital Authority Under Landmark Law Announces Key Appointments

The federal government has officially established the Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2025, marking a major stride in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

Leadership Appointments and Terms

Dr. Sohail Munir has been appointed as Chairperson, and Muhammad J. Sear as Member of the PDA. Their appointments are on a five year contract, formally notified by the Cabinet Division.

Governance Structure and Oversight Bodies

Three key institutions are now operational under the Act:

  • The Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) to develop and implement the National Digital Master Plan
  • A Strategic Oversight Committee (SOC) for monitoring the Authority’s performance
  • The National Digital Commission (NDC) to offer strategic direction under the Prime Minister’s leadership

Committee Guidance and Regulatory Mandate

The Search and Selection Committee, headed by IT Minister Shaza Fatima and including economic, finance, railways, and secretarial representatives, recommended the appointments after careful evaluation.

The PDA’s responsibilities include crafting, enforcing, and monitoring the National Digital Master Plan and building a robust evaluation framework for digital initiatives across Pakistan.

This development lays the regulatory foundation for Pakistan’s digital governance, setting a coordinated framework for public service digitalization, innovation, and transparency. The PDA’s launch signals a nationwide effort to unify digital strategy under one centralized authority.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

