At London Tech Week 2025, Pakistan made a striking impression, securing over 300 business leads and approximately $1.55 million in confirmed deals.

This achievement underscores the nation’s growing prominence in technology exports, especially within AI, fintech, SaaS, and digital health sectors.

The week concluded with the signing of five strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), aimed at fostering long-term partnerships with UK and European buyers. These agreements reflect the strategic integration of Pakistani firms into international supply chains, a well-earned milestone from years of targeted groundwork.

The Pakistan Pavilion, showcasing 14 top-tier homegrown firms in software, cybersecurity, BPO, mobile/web, and cloud services, drew substantial attention from investors, enterprise buyers, and international media.

All participants rallied under the national brand “Think Tech, Think Pakistan,” which also dominated London’s streets via 50 branded black cabs and digital billboards in high-traffic areas like Oxford Street and Canary Wharf.

Beyond exhibiting, Pakistan’s delegation participated in targeted B2B meetings and private roundtables with UK-based tech leaders, investors, and diaspora entrepreneurs. Supported by the Pakistan High Commission and the UK’s FCDO, these sessions involved major players like Starling Bank, Haruko, Immuneff, Sturgeon Capital, and Cur8 Capital, focusing on startup scalability, cross-border investments, and digital service partnerships.

Pakistan’s Tech Footprint

With a burgeoning base of over 6,000 IT and ITeS companies and more than 300,000 skilled, English-speaking professionals, Pakistan now ranks among the most promising emerging tech hubs. Annual exports are projected to grow significantly, driven by a well-educated workforce, competitive pricing, and a supportive ecosystem.

This London engagement reinforces Pakistan’s digital diplomacy and tech branding. By showcasing homegrown innovation under a unified national campaign and securing concrete business outcomes, Pakistan is not just presenting itself, it’s asserting itself on the global technology stage.