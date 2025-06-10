Pakistan has allocated Rs. 924.9 billion for the health sector in its fiscal year 2024–25 budget, amounting to 0.9% of the national GDP, according to the Economic Survey 2024–25.







Pakistan has earmarked Rs. 924.9 billion for the health sector in the fiscal year 2024–25, which is only 0.9% of the country’s GDP. Although this marks an increase from last year’s Rs. 843.2 billion, health expenditure still falls significantly short of what experts recommend for a country with a rapidly growing population and increasing medical needs.

The government has allocated Rs. 103.5 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for health-related projects. These initiatives aim to expand access to essential services and enhance the quality of care, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to “universal health coverage.”

The survey shows progress in human resources. Over 20,000 new doctors were registered in the past year, raising the national total to 319,000. There are also 39,088 dentists, 138,000 nursing staff, 46,801 midwives, and 29,000 lady health workers currently active.







However, the distribution remains a concern. The doctor-to-patient ratio stands at just 1 doctor per 750,000 individuals, an alarming statistic for a nation of over 240 million people.

Healthcare Infrastructure at a Glance

Pakistan’s current healthcare network includes:

1,696 hospitals

5,434 Basic Health Units (BHUs)

While these facilities provide a foundation for service delivery, their capacity remains under strain due to limited funding and staffing shortages.

There are some signs of improvement. Life expectancy in Pakistan has climbed to 67 years and six months, a slight but meaningful rise. Yet, troubling figures persist—50 out of every 1,000 infants die annually, reflecting a high child mortality rate that requires urgent attention.

The Economic Survey emphasizes that “sustained underinvestment could undermine efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s healthcare system”.

Experts stress the need for long-term planning, better resource allocation, and system-wide reforms to ensure accessible and reliable care for all Pakistanis.