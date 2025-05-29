Pakistan Startup BeMe Raises Massive Funding from Village Capital

Village Capital has invested $200,000 in three women-led startups, including Pakistan startup BeMe, as part of the Women in Tech Financing Facility—an initiative under Standard Chartered’s philanthropic Futuremakers program. This strategic funding aims to accelerate inclusive, women-led innovation in underserved markets across MENA and South Asia.







The three startups—BeMe (Pakistan), Dabchy (Tunisia), and FreshSource (Egypt)—are all alumni of the Women in Tech program and were selected for their impactful solutions addressing local challenges in mental health, sustainability, and agriculture.

BeMe: Boosting Mental Health Access in Pakistan

Founded in Pakistan, BeMe is a mental health platform that offers 24/7 access to certified therapists for individuals in Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora. It addresses the nation’s shortage of mental health professionals by providing culturally relevant, online therapy.

Sharmeen Khan, Co-Founder of BeMe, said the investment will help expand their team, scale marketing and growth efforts, personalize client and corporate offerings, and enhance R&D.







Meredith Storton, Senior Manager of Investments at Village Capital, emphasized that these startups are building bold, context-specific solutions in sectors demanding urgent innovation. She noted the Women in Tech initiative as a long-term support mechanism for women entrepreneurs.

Regina Mukiri, Regional Head of Community Impact at Standard Chartered, said empowering women is vital for sustainable growth. “The Women in Tech Financing Facility addresses systemic barriers to funding for women-led businesses,” she added.

Despite growing numbers of women entrepreneurs, access to funding remains disproportionately low. In MENA, just 8.7% of 2024 startup funding went to mixed-gender teams. In Pakistan, funding for women-led startups plummeted from 34% in 2021 to only 8% in 2022. The Pakistan startup BeMe stands as a key beneficiary of efforts to reverse this trend.

Other Startups Backed by Village Capital

Dabchy (Tunisia): This peer-to-peer platform facilitates the resale of second-hand clothing and is expanding to books and sports equipment. With 750,000 users and 4 million listed items, it supports the circular economy and offers sustainable fashion alternatives. Co-founder Ameni Mansouri stated that the funding will boost Dabchy’s growth in Tunisia, support expansion in Egypt, and open doors to new markets.

FreshSource (Egypt): A Village Capital alum, FreshSource uses a tech-enabled platform to connect farmers with buyers, optimizing supply chains and reducing food waste. Co-founder Farah Emara said the funding will enhance their logistics, tech, and market reach.