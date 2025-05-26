Pakistan’s Stealth Jet Deal Leaves India on Edge

ISLAMABAD: In a strategic move that’s raising alarms across New Delhi, Pakistan is set to receive China’s lethal J-35 stealth fighter jets by early 2026—a significant upgrade that experts say could alter the airpower balance in South Asia.







The J-35 stealth fighter jets, developed by China’s Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, are considered one of the most advanced non-Western fifth-generation fighters currently in production. Engineered with stealth capabilities, cutting-edge avionics, and long-range strike potential, the aircraft are designed to perform in high-threat, radar-heavy combat zones—exactly the kind of environment presented by India’s modern air defence systems.

For Pakistan, the arrival of J-35 stealth fighter jets is more than just a military acquisition—it’s a major geopolitical statement. Following recent skirmishes, cross-border missile activity, and India’s deployment of French-made Rafale jets, Islamabad’s decision to induct the J-35 is a clear signal that it intends to neutralize India’s air superiority in any future conflict scenario.

The J-35 features Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, powerful twin engines for superior thrust and maneuverability, and advanced infrared tracking systems. These elements combined make it a formidable contender against India’s current fleet of Su-30MKIs, Mirage-2000s, and Rafales. Its stealth design significantly reduces radar cross-section, allowing Pakistani pilots to operate closer to enemy lines without detection—a game-changing edge in any potential conflict.







Pakistani Pilots Begin Training after Stealth Jet Deal

According to reports, Pakistani pilots have already begun intensive training in China to operate the J-35 stealth fighter jets, indicating fast-track integration plans. Military analysts suggest this training phase is key to ensuring the aircraft can be deployed for operational readiness immediately upon arrival in 2026.

India, meanwhile, is closely monitoring the developments. While it has heavily invested in its Rafale fleet and homegrown Tejas fighters, the inclusion of J-35 stealth jets in Pakistan’s arsenal introduces a variable that could challenge India’s strategic calculus. Experts believe the move could push New Delhi to accelerate its own stealth fighter projects, including the AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft), or explore more international defense collaborations.

This stealth jet deal also underscores China’s growing role as Pakistan’s primary defense supplier. In recent years, both nations have deepened military ties through joint exercises, drone sales, and advanced weapon transfers. The J-35 transfer may be the most significant step yet in this evolving alliance, signaling a clear alignment of strategic interests in the region.

As the countdown to 2026 begins, the introduction of J-35 stealth fighter jets into Pakistan’s fleet is expected to dramatically enhance its air defence posture. Whether this leads to greater deterrence or escalating tensions with India remains to be seen—but one thing is certain: the regional arms race is far from over.