Pakistan to Take Up Matter of 19 Banned Firms by US

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has raised serious concerns over the recent sanctions imposed by the United States on 19 Pakistani firms, calling the move unjustified and politically motivated. The matter is being pursued at multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, where Pakistan is advocating for nondiscriminatory export control regimes and equitable access to technology for developing nations.

According to official documents from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the U.S. Commerce Department added 80 companies to its sanctions list on March 25, 2025. These included firms from countries like China, the UAE, South Africa, and Pakistan. The 19 Pakistani firms were sanctioned on allegations of links to Pakistan’s strategic program—claims that Islamabad strongly denies.

Pakistan has rejected these insinuations, stating that similar unfounded allegations have been made in the past without any evidence. The government reiterated that Pakistan’s strategic program is fully compliant with both international and domestic laws, as well as its national obligations.

Sanctions Seen as Obstacle to Trade and Development

The documents highlight that these U.S. sanctions obstruct trade and block access to essential technologies, severely impacting the operations of the targeted Pakistani companies. The government views these actions as detrimental to legitimate business and harmful to the country’s socio-economic development.

The Ministry stressed that the U.S. measures undermine the goals of global export controls and are counterproductive in achieving technological equity. Pakistan has expressed its readiness to support the affected firms in appeal processes or help them explore alternative trade routes.

“We are actively raising the issue at international forums like the United Nations,” the document states, “to push for fairer global trade practices and equal technology access for all developing countries.”