Pakistan-US Zero-Tariff Trade Deal Proposed to Trump

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has proposed a Pakistan-US zero-tariff trade deal aimed at boosting bilateral trade across various sectors, following President Donald Trump’s positive remarks on enhancing economic cooperation with Islamabad.









According to official sources, the government has suggested a mutual agreement that includes zero tariffs on selected tariff lines. The proposal is part of a broader effort to strengthen economic ties with the United States and foster long-term collaboration in key industries.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed Trump’s recent statement on improving trade relations with Pakistan, calling it a “new chapter” in bilateral relations. He said the proposal reflects Pakistan’s growing economic and diplomatic standing on the global stage.

“This is a strong signal that the United States views Pakistan as an important economic partner,” the minister said. He emphasized that despite recent tensions between Pakistan and India, the U.S. interest in expanding trade with Pakistan illustrates Islamabad’s improved international image.









The announcement coincides with a significant moment, as President Trump, during a Middle East tour, confirmed that Pakistan and India had agreed to a ceasefire amid rising tensions. He urged both nations to prioritize trade over conflict, reinforcing his commitment to increasing trade with both countries.

Previously, the U.S. had imposed higher tariffs on various countries, including Pakistan. However, the minister noted that Washington now sees tariffs as a barrier in realizing the full potential of trade with Pakistan—an encouraging development.

To capitalize on this opportunity, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a high-level committee led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to review tariff policies and craft a strategy to enhance trade ties with the U.S.

“The committee has been working for over a month to assess how we can expand trade under the proposed Pakistan-US zero-tariff trade deal,” said Jam Kamal. “All relevant institutions are aligned and ready to implement this strategy.”

He added that Pakistan aims to fully leverage this chance to reposition itself as a valuable trade partner in the global market, with a particular focus on deepening economic relations with the United States.