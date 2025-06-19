By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan Visa Policy For Foreign Newborns Relaxed

ISLAMABAD: In a major administrative development, the federal government has simplified the Pakistan visa policy for foreign newborns, easing bureaucratic procedures for diplomats and foreign nationals residing in the country.



The Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Secretary Khurram Agha, issued a directive on January 16, 2025, introducing a more efficient process for handling exit permits and visa applications for newborn children of foreign residents. Rooted in Cabinet decision No. 13/Rule-19/2025/1099 dated January 6, 2025, the move has been widely welcomed by diplomatic missions and expatriate families.

Signed by Deputy Secretary (Visa) Ms. Shireen Hina, the directive has been dispatched to all key ministries and government departments for immediate implementation, signaling the government’s intent to improve service delivery and international engagement.

Key Benefits Under the New Visa Policy

A primary feature of the reformed Pakistan visa policy for foreign newborns is the streamlined issuance of exit permits. For children born to diplomats and other foreign nationals, the only requirement now is the submission of a fresh passport—eliminating multiple cumbersome steps and significantly reducing stress for families preparing for international travel.



This updated policy also enhances global mobility for foreign nationals. It ensures that exit permits and visas for newborns are processed swiftly, a crucial benefit for diplomatic staff and foreign residents with pressing travel needs.

Additionally, for Pakistani parents living abroad, the policy now allows the issuance of a Pakistani visa for their newborn child based solely on the child’s fresh passport. This change removes the earlier requirement for an Emergency or Temporary Travel Document, streamlining the procedure—although it does not apply to the Humanitarian Safe House (HSH) category.

This reform also supports Pakistan’s international image, positioning the country as more accommodating to foreign nationals and the diplomatic community. It reflects a progressive stance on administrative services and may help attract international talent and investment.

Further modernizing the process, NADRA has been asked to integrate the new policy into the Pakistan Online Visa System (POVS), enabling digital application and reducing the need for in-person visits.

The directive’s wide circulation to all major ministries, law enforcement agencies, and provincial authorities underscores its national significance. The government’s commitment to digital governance and efficient service delivery is evident through these timely and impactful reforms to the Pakistan visa policy for foreign newborns.

