Horwin, a global leader in electric mobility, is set to make a significant impact in Pakistan’s EV market with the introduction of four electric two-wheelers. These include three e-scooters, SK1, EK1, and SK3, and one e-bike, QBD2.







The official launch took place at Expo Lahore on June 3, 2025, with product availability expected by mid to late August 2025.

Horwin SK1

The Horwin SK1 is an entry-level e-scooter designed for daily urban commuting. With a top speed of 55 km/h and a range of 90 km, it runs on a hub motor powered by a 72V, 36Ah battery, which can be expanded with a second battery.







It features disc brakes, an LCD screen, GPS, a transaction alarm, a USB port, and LED lights. It’s expected to be priced around PKR 500,000, making it an affordable yet practical choice for city riders.

Horwin EK1

Next is the Horwin EK1, a feature-rich e-scooter with the same top speed (55 km/h) and range (90 km) as the SK1. It also uses a hub motor and a 72V, 36Ah battery.

What sets the EK1 apart is its additional accessories and upgraded LED screen, offering GPS, USB charging, an alarm system, and storage options like a tailstock and backpack. This model is priced slightly higher, at around PKR 591,600.

Horwin SK3

For those looking for more power and speed, the Horwin SK3 is the ideal option. It boasts a top speed of 90 km/h and maintains a 90 km range. Unlike the other scooters, it features a mid-motor and uses CBS disc brakes for enhanced control.

It also includes a TFT display, GPS, a USB port, an alarm system, LED lighting, and additional accessories like a windscreen and rear storage. The expected price of the SK3 is around PKR 750,000.

Horwin QBD2

Lastly, the Horwin QBD2 is a versatile electric bike. It offers a top speed of 80 km/h. The range goes up to 120 km with dual batteries. With a single battery, it covers 65 km.

Additionally, it comes with a mid-motor and CBS brakes. The battery is a removable NCM 72V 36Ah. It also has an LED screen, GPS, and a USB port. An alarm system and LED lights are included.

Accessories like a front bumper and rear rack are also available. Its expected price is around PKR 850,000, making it a strong option for both personal and utility use.

With rising fuel costs and environmental concerns, Horwin’s electric two-wheelers present a timely solution for sustainable urban mobility in Pakistan.