The latest official data shows a sharp rise in the number of Pakistan workers going abroad, which jumped by over 12% in May 2025 alone, even as the finance ministry touts an improving economy. This trend underscores the struggle many Pakistanis face in securing livelihoods at home despite government claims of macroeconomic progress.

According to the Ministry of Finance’s final monthly economic outlook report for the fiscal year 2024-25, the country’s economy maintained its growth momentum, recording a real GDP increase of 2.7% and easing inflation. Yet, these figures contrast starkly with the surge in citizens seeking employment opportunities overseas.

In May, the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment registered 59,995 workers heading abroad, marking a 12.7% jump from 53,231 in April. From January to May 2025 alone, approximately 285,370 Pakistanis left the country for better job prospects. Punjab accounted for more than half of these emigrants, with Saudi Arabia emerging as the top employment destination for Pakistani workers.

The report attributes a significant rise in remittances to this growing trend. With more Pakistan workers going abroad, remittance inflows surged to $34.9 billion in the first 11 months of the fiscal year, reflecting a robust 28.8% increase, mainly driven by higher inflows from Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Remittances Surge as More Pakistanis Head Overseas

Despite this, independent economists have questioned the government’s claimed GDP growth rate of 2.7%, prompting the finance minister to propose forming a committee of independent experts—a plan that has yet to materialize. Meanwhile, inflation was reported at 3.5% in May due to lower food prices, though the State Bank decided to maintain the policy rate at 11%, citing external risks and regional uncertainties. Critics argue that persistently high interest rates mainly benefit commercial banks by guaranteeing easy profits.

On the external side, the current account turned around to post a surplus of $1.8 billion, thanks to the combination of rising remittances and modest export gains. However, the trade deficit widened to $24.4 billion as imports grew faster than exports. The finance ministry also highlighted ongoing structural reforms in tax, energy, and privatisation, alongside efforts to boost cotton production for the new Kharif season.

Still, the most telling sign remains the steady flow of skilled and unskilled labor leaving Pakistan, seeking stability and income abroad. As the government banks on improved macro indicators, the growing reliance on overseas jobs raises critical questions about long-term domestic employment opportunities.