Pakistan recorded strong inflows of workers’ remittances worth US$ 3.1 billion in August 2025, reflecting a positive trend for the country’s external sector. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the inflows marked a 6.6% year-on-year growth, offering much-needed support to foreign exchange reserves and economic stability.

During the first two months of the current fiscal year (FY26), Pakistan received a total of US$ 6.4 billion, up by 7% compared to US$ 5.9 billion in the same period last year.

The major share of remittances continued to come from traditional corridors, with Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and USA being the top contributors. Experts believe the growth in remittances highlights overseas Pakistanis’ consistent support, which plays a vital role in reducing trade and current account deficits.

Breakdown of Remittance Inflows – August 2025