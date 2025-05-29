Pakistani Company Named Among World’s Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces

In a remarkable milestone for Pakistan’s tech industry, Islamabad-based IT company DPL has been recognized on Newsweek’s prestigious list of the Global Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2025. DPL secured the 92nd spot, becoming the first Pakistani company to earn this global distinction.







Recognition for Employee-Centric Culture

Newsweek, in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), publishes the annual ranking to celebrate companies that put people first. The list is based on surveys of employees across various industries and geographies, measuring metrics such as employee satisfaction, emotional connection to the company, inclusion, career growth opportunities, and values alignment.

DPL’s inclusion reflects its commitment to fostering a culture of freedom, innovation, and trust. Known for promoting a “Rebel Ethos,” the company encourages employees to think independently, challenge norms, and push the boundaries of creativity. This approach has set it apart in an industry where rigid structures are often the norm.

A Moment of National Pride

Speaking about the recognition, DPL CEO Syed Ahmad said, “This is not just a proud moment for DPL, but for Pakistan’s entire IT sector. We have always believed in creating a workplace that inspires and empowers people. Being on this list is a validation of our people-first culture.”







The honor is also being hailed as a positive sign for Pakistan’s growing digital economy. It has seen a surge in global interest, talent exports, and innovation despite domestic challenges. DPL’s inclusion alongside international giants like Cisco, SAP, and Hilton is a testament to the caliber of Pakistani companies on the global stage.

What Sets DPL Apart Among Other Workplaces

DPL has consistently been recognized for its flexible work environment, flat hierarchy, and strong employee engagement policies. The company promotes a remote-first work model, ensures equitable compensation, and encourages cross-functional collaboration.

With this international recognition, DPL hopes to not only attract global partners but also inspire other Pakistani companies.

As Pakistan continues to climb the ladder in global IT rankings, DPL’s achievement signals a future where local tech firms can compete and thrive on a global scale.