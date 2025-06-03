By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistani Deportations From Gulf Countries See Alarming Surge

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was informed on Tuesday about the rising trend of Pakistani deportations from Gulf countries, citing beggary, fake documents, and visa violations as key reasons. The alarming situation has prompted government officials to discuss measures to curb the growing number of deportations and protect Pakistan’s international image.



According to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) and Pakistan Missions Abroad, nearly 58,000 Pakistanis have been deported since 2023, with over 5,600 expelled specifically for beggary from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar. The Senate panel, chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, reviewed passport blockages, FIR registrations, and the reasons behind Pakistani deportations from Gulf countries, particularly in relation to exploitation by Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs).

Ministry officials disclosed that from 2019 to 2025, 7,873 deportations were recorded on various grounds, including 1,064 cases of beggary. Notably, 1,460 individuals had been sent abroad through 691 registered OEPs. Concerns were raised about the lack of oversight, and calls were made to initiate criminal proceedings against OEPs involved in unethical recruitment practices.

Names Added to Passport Control List

Interior Ministry officials stated that the names of deported individuals have been added to the Passport Control List (PCL). Additionally, DG Passport and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Kazi noted a surge in overstaying during religious pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq. In the past year alone, 34,000 Pakistanis were deported from Iran and 50,000 from Iraq. The rising number of asylum seekers in Europe, with around 125,000 Pakistani applicants last year, was also discussed.



The committee demanded a detailed report on OEPs responsible for sending individuals involved in criminal activities. It also reviewed efforts under economic diplomacy to boost skilled labor migration. MD OEC reported that 10.3 million skilled Pakistanis are employed globally, with 18 MoUs signed and 15 more under discussion to expand legal employment channels abroad.

FIA, Senate Standing Committee
Manik-Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

