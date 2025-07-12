Pakistani startup “Ful Food” has earned a coveted semifinalist spot at the 2025 World Food Forum (WFF) Startup Innovation Awards, a global platform recognizing transformative ideas in agrifood systems. The competition, now in its fifth edition, is powered by Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) and designed to spotlight young entrepreneurs leveraging technology to tackle global food security, sustainability, and climate challenges.

The Startup Innovation Awards received 1,507 applications from 102 countries across four categories:

Equitable and Sustainable Nutrition Enhancing Climate Resilience and Water Security Digital Innovation in Food Processing Driving Innovation in Agrifood Systems

As Fulfood describes their services as:

FulFood is Pakistan’s first and only non-GMO, carbon-positive, locally produced high-protein feedstuff. At Ful, we are not just another protein supplier; we are revolutionizing Pakistan’s agricultural landscape by offering cost-effective and eco-friendly animal feeds of unmatched quality. Our mission is to empower farmers and businesses to thrive amid emerging challenges, such as climate emergencies and economic uncertainty. Experience the difference with Ful and elevate your farming like never before.

Ful Food is the winner of the local PAC, 2025 ZarZaraat Startup Competition, as well. As the founder, Omar Kazmi expressed his gratitude:

“Our deepest appreciation goes out to the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition, The Bank of Punjab, and the progressive panel of judges for seeing the potential in a disruptive project like ours.” Ful says.

2025 Semi-finalists in the Driving Innovation in Agrifood Systems Award category:

Cropt (Serbia)

Ecorich Solution Limited (Kenya)

Ekolive s.r.o (Slovakia)

Eorganics (Ghana)

Farmerlife Technologies (Kenya)

Farmonaut Technologies (India)

Ful (Pakistan)

GreenBox cg (South Africa)

Huggin Munin LTD (Ireland)

Krimanshi (India)

MetaBix Biotech (Uruguay)

Pysis Technologies (Nigeria)

Shoes Agtech (Vietnam)

Smart Soil Py (Paraguay)

Unibaio (Argentina)

As global attention grows toward sustainable agriculture and resilient food systems, Flu Food’s recognition places Pakistan on the innovation map, demonstrating the country’s emerging potential.