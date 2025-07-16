Pakistani Startup In Saudi Arabia Eyes 20 Million With New Deals

A Pakistani startup in Saudi Arabia is set to transform its regional footprint, projecting $20 million in annual revenue from new deals across the Kingdom, Arab News reported.

Founded in 2013, Bookme is Pakistan’s leading cashless e-ticketing platform, offering users online bookings for trains, buses, flights, hotels, cinemas, and events. It has grown rapidly in Pakistan through partnerships with major transport and fintech firms and now serves over 14 million users.

The Pakistani startup entered the Saudi market last year by partnering with Mrsool, a top delivery app in the Kingdom, along with the Saudi Tourism Authority. In early 2025, it also signed a deal with flyadeal, Saudi Arabia’s low-cost carrier, enabling direct flight bookings between Pakistan and various Saudi cities.

“We expect to generate around $20 million in additional annual revenue from our Saudi expansion,” said Faizan Aslam, the company’s founder and CEO. “The Mrsool contract alone is worth about $5 million each year, while our agreement with flyadeal adds roughly $4 million.”

Integration with Mrsool has already been completed and is slated to go live by the end of July. “Mrsool is one of the most popular apps in Saudi Arabia, and soon its users will be able to book airline tickets and make hotel reservations globally right from the app,” Aslam shared.

Bookme Partners with Saudi Banks

Calling the Mrsool partnership just the “first drop of the rain,” he revealed that the company has also secured three additional contracts in Saudi Arabia, including two with major banks. These are currently pending approval from the Saudi central bank and will allow bank customers to book similar services directly from their banking apps.

Discussing the flyadeal partnership, Aslam noted that the platform is leveraging its large Pakistani customer base to help drive more passengers to the airline, which recently started operations from Karachi and plans to expand to Lahore and Islamabad.

He added that ticket prices offered through the platform are typically 6–7 percent below market averages, with discounts reaching up to 15 percent during peak seasons. The partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority is also helping position the Kingdom as a prime destination for Pakistani travelers, especially families and business passengers outside of Hajj and Umrah groups.

Currently, the business is growing at about 130 percent year-on-year. Aslam expects this momentum to increase significantly with Saudi Arabia serving as the main hub, predicting growth could triple or quadruple in the coming years.

The Pakistani startup in Saudi Arabia has raised approximately $10 million so far and is planning another funding round to support broader expansion across the Middle East and Africa. While Saudi Arabia remains the central focus, there are also ongoing discussions for partnerships in the UAE and Qatar, along with early plans to enter South Africa and Tanzania.