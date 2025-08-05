In a historic win for Pakistan’s tech scene, Myco, a fast-growing Pakistani-origin video streaming and Web3 startup, has secured PKR 420 million (USD 1.5 million) in total deals after winning Season 9 of “Meet the Drapers,” a globally recognized Silicon Valley startup show hosted by investor Tim Draper.

Outperforming 2,000+ startups worldwide, Myco not only became the first Pakistani-origin startup to reach the finale but also secured the highest investment and SaaS business deal of the season. The final deal includes $500,000 in direct investment and a $1 million SaaS contract, following an extensive due diligence process. The journey was made possible by PakLaunch, whose founder, Aly Fahd, convinced Draper to feature Pakistani startups for the first time in 2024. Myco’s victory highlights Pakistan’s rising potential in digital innovation, content streaming, and Web3 economies.

First-Ever Pakistani Startup to Win “Meet the Drapers”

Myco received the most global votes and advanced to the grand finale. The episode was recorded in April 2025, and the deal was finalized in July after due diligence. PakLaunch played a key role in this achievement. Its founder, Aly Fahd, convinced Tim Draper to feature Pakistani startups in 2024.

Tim Draper is a legendary Silicon Valley investor. He’s known for early investments in Tesla, SpaceX, and Coinbase. During Myco’s pitch, Draper called the platform “the future of streaming.” His support signals growing investor confidence in Pakistan.

A Vision Beyond Cricket

Myco holds streaming rights for:

ICC, PCB, and PSL cricket matches

English Premier League

MMA and Karate Combat

Padel, Squash, Volleyball

University and national tournaments

It aims to build a full sports and entertainment ecosystem, not just a streaming app.

Explosive Growth & Global Expansion

Key milestones:

20M+ users in 18 months

100M+ monthly video impressions

Users in 100+ countries

$1.5M total deal from Tim Draper

Partnered with Aptos Labs for Web3 features

By the end of 2025, Myco targets 50M users and regional expansion across North America, MENA, and South Asia.

Web3 Ecosystem & Monetization Plans

Myco is launching a decentralized content economy. Users and creators will earn through a reward token system. This model supports content ownership, user engagement, and long-term monetization for both creators and fans.

“Myco’s win shows Pakistani entrepreneurs can compete globally,” said Umair Masoom, Founder & MD of Myco. “This is just the beginning,” he added.