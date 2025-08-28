In recent times, Pakistan has experienced one of the world’s highest inflation rates. While that negatively affected the basic amenities and the commodity prices, it also severely hampered the demand for imported goods due to a sharp increase in their prices.

For example, AirPods start from PKR 25,000 (approx.) and Samsung Galaxy Buds from PKR 18,000 to PKR 30,000 as some of the top-rated sound and music gadgets in the world. There is no reason to compromise on quality for a brand that lacks the same international appeal. But because Pakistan has an inflation problem, that means middle-class tech gadget users usually look for local earbud and headphone options to save some money.

Options like Ronin and Zero Lifestyle thus came into the limelight. Naturally, they also took over as some of the most dominant brands despite there being local brands previously. However, the real question is how these brands successfully built a massive following in just a short amount of time? And do they offer what they advertise? Let us see the claims and the ground realities in detail.

Ronin and Zero: How Did They Become So Big?

Both Ronin and Zero Lifestyle have climbed to the top of the Pakistani tech market by tapping into national pride and leveraging social media influencers. We also see that both these brands create massive marketing hype, which appeals to the public. For budget-conscious buyers, these devices offer a tempting entry point into the sound tech ecosystem.

For example, a basic wired headset at Ronin costs less than PKR 5000, which is less than $20. Even at Zero Lifestyle, you can get basic earbuds for less than PKR 3000 (less than $11). By comparison, even a first copy of reputed headphone brands such as Razor and Logitech goes as much as PKR 20,000.

When a student from a small town in Pakistan has to get a basic gaming headset just to play his favorite video games for fun, they are more likely to go for the less than PKR 5000 ones instead of the PKR 20,000 ones.

And here is the real marketing power Ronin and Zero hold to dominate the market. On the other hand, when we take a cursory look online, we find a whopping 50% of the reviews claiming to have a horrible experience with these brands. If they are appealing to the masses, why are these brands falling short of global quality standards? Let’s find out.

The Marketing Machine Behind Local Audio Giants

Ronin

Founded in 2014, Ronin (stylized as RONiN) started as a small, homegrown venture with a mission to deliver “top-notch tech products” that not only “meet international standards but also stay true to our roots in Pakistan.” The company website claims they “focus on in-house production and design to ensure quality from research to delivery.”

Through collaborations with high-profile influencers like Junaid Akram and Irfan Junejo, as noted on the brand’s social media, Ronin saturates platforms like YouTube and Instagram with unboxing videos and glowing reviews, climbing to the top of the Pakistani tech landscape.

Recently, Ronin also claimed they are manufacturing their products within Pakistan. “Our facility is equipped with the latest technology and follows internationally recognized standards, including ISO 9001 and UKAS Management System certifications,” the website claims.

Zero Lifestyle

Meanwhile, Zero Lifestyle all about making earbuds, smartwatches and wearable tech that won’t break the bank, while also being stylish and accessible for the younger crowd who loves to keep up with trends. Founded in 2023 with a strong focus on a “hustle and passion” mindset, Zero claims to be on a mission to create a vibrant community of tech enthusiasts in Pakistan, offering products that are not just functional but also competitively priced.

Zero leverages celebrity endorsements, though sometimes misattributed, to build a trendy lifestyle image. For instance, Zero partnered with Shaheen Afridi and Talha Anjum for their recent Azadi Sale, that slashed prices up to 78%, corresponding to the 79th Independence Day this 14 August. Periodic flash sales and limited drops on platforms like Daraz and PriceOye also create a sense of urgency, driving quick purchases.

Pakistani Users on Ronin and Zero Lifestyle Tech Gadgets

However, there is another side to this story: Consumer reviews across Reddit, Facebook groups, and product listings frequently mention discrepancies between marketing claims and real-world performance.

Ronin User Reviews

On Trustpilot, one buyer reported that Ronin earbuds stopped working after only two months, with no response from customer support.

On Reddit’s r/PakistaniTech forum, users highlighted pairing issues, calling the earbuds “not worth it.” Similar sentiments surfaced on Facebook groups, where members described Ronin’s build quality as “terrible” and shared that their earbuds broke within a month.

YouTube reviewers have also criticized Ronin for poor microphone quality and weak connectivity, while TikTok users complained that certain models hurt the ears after just ten minutes of use.

There was also a Reddit post that claimed the “sales” on Ronin’s website are absolute scams, where you can see a surge in the price as soon as you try to check out.

Customer service appears to be a recurring pain point. In Pakistani tech groups on Facebook, buyers reported malfunctioning products with no refunds. YouTube reviews cited poor battery performance and static noise, while Ronin’s own review platform included complaints about frequent disconnections and fragile builds.

Across multiple platforms, users reiterated the same concerns: cheap build quality, weak battery life, unreliable connectivity, and dismissive after-sales support. This goes on to shame the advent Ronin has initiated on manufacturing the products locally, as their quality does not meet the standards that an average shopper holds them against.

Zero Lifestyle User Reviews

The story is no better for Zero Lifestyle earbuds. Reddit discussions describe them as “kind of bad,” with distorted audio and random connection issues. Trustpilot reviewers echoed the frustration, citing malfunctioning products and poor customer support.

On YouTube, content creators accused Zero of pushing “insane hype” while delivering substandard quality. Facebook groups carried warnings about questionable practices, including missing confirmations after placing orders.

TikTok reviews frequently noted poor durability, with earbuds breaking easily and causing discomfort after extended wear. YouTube reviewers pointed out rapid battery drain and performance that did not match the company’s marketing promises.

E-commerce platforms added to the chorus of complaints, with Daraz customers reporting weak connectivity and dropped audio. Reviewers on PakMobiZone also flagged microphone issues and dropped calls.

Across X, Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, one trend is clear: flashy marketing is masking products with recurring problems in build, comfort, battery life, and customer service. About their wearables, a reviewer on August 18, 2024, noted on wakgadgets.com, “Great for fitness tracking, but battery life varies with heavy use… display lags after a month.”

While these user-generated comments cannot be independently verified, their consistency across multiple platforms paints a clear picture. The general sentiment suggests a trade-off where flashy branding and patriotism appeal strongly, but the products themselves struggle with long-term reliability.

Some users even complained that the company website had them on limbo watching tons of ads before proceeding with the check out.

Performance vs. Price: Where Local Brands Fall Short

While local brands excel at affordability, their performance and build quality often fall short of established international brands like Sony and Apple.

General feedback on social media suggests that the build quality of both brands can be inconsistent. Users report issues ranging from connectivity drops to cases breaking within months. While warranties offer a safety net, they don’t address the core problem of a marketing-first, quality-second approach.

Pakistan’s tech market is a complex ecosystem where budget-friendliness is a top priority. Statista forecasts Pakistan’s broader “Music, Radio & Podcasts” market to reach around $80 million in 2025, a figure that includes both streaming and hardware. Within this landscape, Ronin and Zero successfully capture a large segment of the market by offering visually appealing and affordable devices.

However, the continued reliance on marketing over product innovation is a high-risk strategy. As Pakistani consumers become more aware due to social media, the gap in quality will become harder to ignore. To secure long-term loyalty, local brands must shift their investment from aggressive advertising to robust research and development.

Navigating the Hype: A Buyer’s Perspective

For consumers, managing expectations with the price is crucial. Ronin and Zero provide great and easy replacements in the world of wireless audio. However, is it valid to make major sacrifices when it comes to durability and long-term performance?

In parallel comparison, we can take an example of the same market in India, where a brand by the name of Boat (stylized as boAT) has capitalized the local Indian wearable market. A common review of their products sounds something like: “Have had boat rockerz 255F and I have used them every day now in the fourth year of use and they have refused to get spoiled and they are still making 6 hours play time. 10/10 product.” It goes on to say volumes about locally-manufactured/supplied tech gadgets when compared with the neighbor country: they lack on features, they lack good quality, durability and longevity.

In all honesty, the patriotic talk and hyped-up flashy campaigns might look the best approach to rope in consumers. However, they are tropes that hardly work, particularly when there is a plethora of negative feedback from the purchasers. There is clear anecdotal evidence that these companies took advantage of a tough economy and used people’s emotions to sell a fake idea of quality. In the end, they just set up budget shoppers for a letdown.

A smart shopper will take the time to test the product, check out multiple online reviews from different sources, and make the most of the one-year warranty that comes with it. By keeping expectations in check and understanding the trade-offs, consumers can sift through the hype and find a product that fits their budget and real-life needs.

For the local brands, they need to come up with sophisticated quality testing methods and improve their customer service. It is an effort from both ends that can make the local tech industry flourish on par with its international counterparts.