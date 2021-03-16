Pakistan’s economy reaches its peak production levels, record growth of 9.1% reported

The Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, has announced that large scale manufacturing, including automobiles, textile, sugar, and medicine, in Pakistan has grown by 9.1% – the second-highest growth recorded after many years.

Large scale manufacturing has posted a growth of 9.1% in January. The sustained and robust growth in industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 16, 2021

He also added that sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts.