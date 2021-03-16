News

Pakistan’s economy reaches its peak production levels, record growth of 9.1% reported

Ahsan Zafeer Written by Ahsan Zafeer · 12 sec read>

The Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar, has announced that large scale manufacturing, including automobiles, textile, sugar, and medicine, in Pakistan has grown by 9.1% – the second-highest growth recorded after many years.

 

He also added that sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts.

Manufacturing pakistan economy
Ahsan Zafeer
Written by Ahsan Zafeer
A digital marketing professional specializing in content-based functional areas - Ahsan Zafeer is driven by a never-ending passion for developing, nurturing, and strategizing key content aspects. He writes extensively on tech, digital marketing, SEO, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. He also serves as a digital marketing strategist and freelance consultant for globally oriented organizations. He tweets @AhsanZafeer Profile

Pakistani youth wins the ‘Commonwealth Youth Covid-19 Hero’ award for his healthcare startup called ‘InstaCare’

in News, Startups
Mar 16, 2021  ·   1 min read

KPK launches Pakistan’s first ever crypto advisory committee, Waqar Zaka claims credit

in Cryptocurrency, News
Mar 16, 2021  ·   54 sec read

Twitter will soon release two-factor authentication for user accounts

in News, Technology
Mar 16, 2021  ·   52 sec read