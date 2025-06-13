By Manik-Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves hit a 26-month high, rising by $167 million on a weekly basis, according to the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.



As of June 06, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country—combining SBP and commercial bank holdings—stood at $16.875 billion, reflecting a $277 million increase from the prior week.

This marks the highest level of total reserves since April 16, 2022, when they were recorded at $17.04 billion, suggesting improved economic conditions and foreign inflows.

Foreign exchange reserves held specifically by the SBP reached $11.676 billion, increasing by $167 million from $11.509 billion reported on May 30.

Meanwhile, the net reserves maintained by banks other than the SBP rose by $111 million, standing at $5.199 billion during the same period.

The rise in foreign reserves is a positive signal for Pakistan’s external sector, supporting currency stability and enhancing investor confidence ahead of Budget 2025-26.

