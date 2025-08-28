By Salman Akhtar ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Foreign Reserves Rise To 19 6 Billion

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by USD 47 million during the week ending August 22, 2025, bringing the country’s total reserves to USD 19,617.8 million.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), foreign reserves held by the central bank rose by USD 18 million, reaching USD 14,274.3 million. Meanwhile, commercial banks’ net reserves stood at USD 5,343.5 million.

Overall, the increase represents a 0.24% weekly improvement in the country’s forex position.

Last week, SBP’s foreign exchange reserves had increased by $13 million.

Salman Akhtar

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

