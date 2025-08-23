By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 6 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistans Mobile Phone Imports Drop 21 Local Manufacturing Rises

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed a significant rise in the country’s imports, which increased by $1 billion in July 2025. This marks a 23% surge, pushing the total volume of imports to $5.86 billion.

Key Sector Imports Surge

Smartphones: Imports of smartphones saw a remarkable rise of 125%, reaching Rs41.38 billion.

Petroleum: Imports in the petroleum sector increased by 6.42%, amounting to $1.34 billion.

Textiles & Transport: The textile sector saw a 21% increase, while the transport sector’s imports skyrocketed by 168%.

Vehicles: Vehicle imports surged by 139%, crossing $30 million in total.

Food Items: Imports of food products exceeded $740 million, including essential goods like milk, cream, wheat, dry fruits, and tea.

Trade Deficit Worsens

Despite the rise in imports, the trade deficit widened by 29.4%, reaching $3.18 billion. Notably, palm oil imports amounted to over Rs300 million in July.

This surge in imports signals a growing dependency on foreign goods, with notable implications for Pakistan’s trade balance.

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

