The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed a significant rise in the country’s imports, which increased by $1 billion in July 2025. This marks a 23% surge, pushing the total volume of imports to $5.86 billion.

Key Sector Imports Surge

Smartphones: Imports of smartphones saw a remarkable rise of 125%, reaching Rs41.38 billion.

Petroleum: Imports in the petroleum sector increased by 6.42%, amounting to $1.34 billion.

Textiles & Transport: The textile sector saw a 21% increase, while the transport sector’s imports skyrocketed by 168%.

Vehicles: Vehicle imports surged by 139%, crossing $30 million in total.

Food Items: Imports of food products exceeded $740 million, including essential goods like milk, cream, wheat, dry fruits, and tea.

Trade Deficit Worsens

Despite the rise in imports, the trade deficit widened by 29.4%, reaching $3.18 billion. Notably, palm oil imports amounted to over Rs300 million in July.

This surge in imports signals a growing dependency on foreign goods, with notable implications for Pakistan’s trade balance.