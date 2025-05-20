Pakistan’s IT Ministry Confirms Super-Fast Internet Coming Soon

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 24 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Bad Internet Days Are Over For Pakistan Ministry Of It Confirms

**Islamabad:** Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecommunication recently announced that the country is now part of the high-speed internet revolution.



In 2024, the ministry revealed plans to expand its submarine cable network, with completion expected by 2026. A significant milestone has been achieved, with 45000 km of submarine cables already connected, boasting an impressive capacity of 180 terabits per second, which will enable super-fast internet access.

Two days ago, IT Minister Shaza Fatima mentioned in an interview that two new cables are being added to expand connectivity. While specific details were not disclosed, the official submarine cables website indicates that the Orient Express and Peace cable systems are in progress. These are likely the cables being connected, although there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

In the future, further expansion is anticipated with additional submarine cables. Projects such as Africa 1, SMW6, and the Makran Gulf Gateway are expected to be completed soon.

Internet, Ministry of IT and Telecom, Submarine Cables

Related Posts

Starlink Officially Launches Its Operations In Bangladesh

Starlink Officially Launches Its Operations In Bangladesh

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 4 hours ago

After Sri Lanka, Bangladesh becomes the second South Asian country to launch Starlink’s operations successfully. Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service, officially launched its operations…

Usa Makes History Worlds First Human Bladder Transplant

USA Makes History: World’s First Human Bladder Transplant Performed

By Sufyan Sohail ⏐ 6 hours ago

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, the world’s first human bladder transplant was successfully performed. The historical surgery was performed on May 4, 2025, at…

Get Alerts