Pakistan’s IT Ministry Confirms Super-Fast Internet Coming Soon

**Islamabad:** Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecommunication recently announced that the country is now part of the high-speed internet revolution.







In 2024, the ministry revealed plans to expand its submarine cable network, with completion expected by 2026. A significant milestone has been achieved, with 45000 km of submarine cables already connected, boasting an impressive capacity of 180 terabits per second, which will enable super-fast internet access.

Two days ago, IT Minister Shaza Fatima mentioned in an interview that two new cables are being added to expand connectivity. While specific details were not disclosed, the official submarine cables website indicates that the Orient Express and Peace cable systems are in progress. These are likely the cables being connected, although there has been no official confirmation regarding this.

In the future, further expansion is anticipated with additional submarine cables. Projects such as Africa 1, SMW6, and the Makran Gulf Gateway are expected to be completed soon.