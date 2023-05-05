Pakistan’s Ministry Of IT Releases Draft Artificial Intelligence Policy

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT) has released a draft Artificial Intelligence Policy

According to the sources, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, Minister for Information Technology has approved the first initial draft of the Artificial Intelligence Policy

The first initial draft was prepared by ministry officials and experts. The main objective behind the draft is to guide the development and adoption of the Artificial Intelligence industry in Pakistan for the benefit of the economy.

Moreover, the first AI draft is decided to be uploaded on the ministry’s websites, so that the other officials can also get to know about the details and insights. In addition, the general public can also read the initial draft and can provide their feedback.

The feedback will be sought from the general public and all stakeholders. It will help to provide a clear and transparent picture, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded policy that addresses the needs of the nation’s AI sector.

Previously, the planning minister emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence for progress in the end future and said that “it would bring “transformative changes” in the fields of economy, education, and governance.

By investing and incorporating AI, Pakistan will unlock opportunities for growth and development and will help in improving the lives of its youth.

Encourage Youth Education and Participation in AI

The initiative to encourage and educate the youth about advanced technology will help create a strong future. According to ministry officials, the AI sector development requires encouraging the youth to take courses in Machine Learning, Data Science, Robotics, and other related areas. This will surly help develop a strong Pakistan and our kids and youth will be able to cope with future developments.

Moreover, the policy will include steps to inspire educational institutions to offer these courses. Hence, it will help promote a skilled workforce for the AI sector and facilitate private-sector investment in the field.

As we know AI is rapidly tearing down the old barriers and bringing advancements in the field of technology.

Therefore, a national AI policy is very important for Pakistan to secure its future economically by identifying new avenues of growth. Indeed, all major factors of national power such as economy, military, and security strength totally depend on technological advancements.

Furthermore, all politicians and policymakers are trying to incorporate AI in almost every field. If we talk about the future dynamics of international security requirements and strategic shifts, AI is becoming a pillar. Therefore, to meet future challenges AI policy is very important to bring.

According to a recent report, the global GDP may increase up to 14% by 2030, due to accelerating developments in AI.

In contrast, the government of Pakistan must be sensitive to time as Pakistan is already facing an economic crisis as it has missed the industrial and informational ages.

As we know, AI has become essential for every task including self-driving vehicles.

